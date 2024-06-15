Ayurvedic Tips: Sunburns And Skin Rashes In Summer? How Aloe Vera Gel Can Come To Your Rescue

The summer months bring with them several skin health issues. The scorching heat and the accompanying sweat can damage your skin, causing rashes, sunburns and other problems. While many remedies are available, aloe vera gel is a natural and soothing product that can work wonders for your skin in summer.

Dr Yamuna BS, Chief Doctor at Guduchi Ayurveda, shares, "During summer, excessive sweat, sudden rashes on the skin and sunburns are some of the most common issues that people face. However, aloe vera is one gift from nature whose calming and cooling properties make it an ideal remedy for a range of skin issues. This wonder plant is particularly effective in balancing Pitta dosha, which is often aggravated during the hot summer months. Using aloe vera daily can naturally address and soothe the skin irritations that come with increased heat and sun exposure."

The doctor goes on to add that aloe vera, additionally, can offer a soothing effect on minor burns or wounds. "Simply cut a fresh aloe leaf and apply the gel directly to the affected area several times a day. This natural remedy promotes healing and provides instant relief from pain and inflammation. While its moisturising benefits ensure that your skin remains hydrated and supple, using a potent mixture of 70% aloe vera gel and 30% bentonite clay can work wonders in repairing sun-damaged skin," says Dr Yamuna BS.

Apart from treating burns and sunburns, aloe vera boasts anti-ageing properties, making it an essential component of your daily skincare regimen. Dr Yamuna BS says, "Its rich array of vitamins, enzymes, and antioxidants helps to combat signs of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a youthful and radiant complexion. By choosing aloe vera for your skincare needs, you not only benefit from its therapeutic effects but also encourage a deeper connection with the natural world. Let the cooling and rejuvenating touch of aloe vera transform your summer skincare routine and help you achieve the radiant, healthy skin you deserve,”