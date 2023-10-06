Defy Wrinkles: 5 Ways In Which Anjeer Or Figs Can Solve Your Skin Problems

While the 40s might be the new 20s, there are certain things that are inevitable with ageing - wrinkles and fine lines being some of them. Some people start physical signs of ageing earlier while others may see them later. Genetics, overall health and well-being are some factors that are responsible for this. However, it's essential to accept gracefully one's age and nature's phenomenon even as you put in the extra effort to take care of your skin and health. Marisha Baurai, Food Innovation Technologist at Farmley, shares, "Ageing is an inevitable and beautiful phase of our lives. While we may not always welcome it with open arms, embracing this natural progression can lead to a fulfilling journey. The good news is that not only can we gracefully accept ageing, but we also have the power to delay its visible effects even in our late 40s. The key is to take good care of our health and provide continuous nourishment to our skin."

The expert points out that dry fruits like ‘anjeer’ or figs can be of great help. "You may think that dry fruits can be a great source of energy, but how can a round-shaped fig slow down your ageing? Well, this is because figs are enriched with vitamins and skin-nourishing properties that can significantly benefit your overall skin health," says Baurai.

Anjeer Benefits: 5 Ways In Which Figs Can Help Manage Wrinkles

Marisha Baurai lists five surprising ways in which figs can help you defy wrinkles. Read on:

1. Rich In Antioxidants

According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, figs are a rich source of antioxidants, including vitamins A, C, and E. These antioxidants play a crucial role in combating the oxidative stress caused by free radicals, which contribute to skin ageing and the formation of wrinkles. By consuming figs regularly, you can help protect your skin from the harmful effects of environmental pollutants and UV radiation, keeping your skin looking youthful and healthy.

2. Natural Moisturiser

Proper hydration is key to maintaining smooth and wrinkle-free skin. Figs are naturally high in water content, making them an excellent natural moisturiser for your skin when consumed or applied topically. The hydration provided by figs helps to plump up the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can add figs to your diet in the form of smoothies or as a part of your daily breakfast bowl.

3. Collagen Producer

Collagen is a protein that plays a fundamental role in maintaining skin elasticity and preventing wrinkles. Figs are a good source of nutrients like vitamin C and magnesium, which are essential for collagen production. A diet rich in figs can help your body produce more collagen, leading to firmer and more youthful-looking skin.

4. Exfoliation And Skin Renewal

Figs contain natural enzymes and alpha hydroxyl acids (AHAs) that promote gentle exfoliation of dead skin cells. Exfoliation is a vital step in maintaining youthful skin, as it helps to remove dull & damaged skin cells, revealing fresher, smoother skin underneath. You can create a simple fig-based exfoliating scrub by mashing figs & mixing them with a bit of honey or yoghurt.

5. Anti-Inflammatory

Inflammation can accelerate the ageing process and lead to the development of wrinkles. Figs possess anti-inflammatory properties due to their phytonutrient content, which can help soothe irritated skin and reduce redness. Consuming figs or applying fig-based skincare products can help combat inflammation and keep your skin looking calm and youthful.

Maintain A Healthy Lifestyle

Figs have many health benefits but remember, they can't in isolation be a magic solution to all your skin health issues. A holistic approach is key. "While figs can offer numerous benefits for your skin, it's essential to remember that skincare is a holistic process. Incorporating figs into your diet, along with maintaining a healthy lifestyle, staying hydrated, protecting your skin from excessive sun exposure, and using a suitable skincare routine, can collectively help you defy wrinkles and achieve a youthful complexion," says Baurai.