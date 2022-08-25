Don't pop that zit: 10 effective home remedies for acne

We've all been there! A pimple pops up seemingly overnight and you need to get rid of it. Despite the fact that there are numerous skincare solutions on the market that claim to solve the problem, you might not have one on hand in an emergency. Or perhaps you don't want to pay 500 rupees for a 50 ml product.

Instead, there are a number of natural ingredients that you can incorporate into your skincare routine to get the job done. There are many effective at-home, DIY techniques to treat acne (even the obstinate, cystic form) without leaving you with a scar, despite the temptation to pick and pop it into oblivion.

How to get rid of pimples: 10 home remedies for acne

Yoghurt

Lactic acid, a component of yoghurt, helps to exfoliate dead skin cells. The live cultures in it have anti-bacterial characteristics, which help to produce clear skin. Apply 1/4 cup of organic, plain yoghurt to your face with a tiny brush. Wash off after drying for 10 minutes or until completely dry. A bonus tip: Yogurt consumption is a great approach to support healthy skin from the inside out since it can help treat acne.

Ice

Although it might sound like an old wives' tale, one of the greatest ways to treat itchy, bloated pimples is to apply ice to them. Repeatedly applying ice can help reduce inflammation.

Aloe vera

Aloe is undoubtedly something you've used to treat sunburns, but you might not be aware that it can also be used to treat acne. It is well known for its relaxing and healing effects on the skin and is excellent for the skin.

Papaya

Papaya is a common fruit that is found in our homes, making it a simple component to utilise to get rid of pimples. Numerous nutrients in papaya can both prevent and treat acne. Vitamins A and C, which are antioxidants, speed up cell turnover and reduce the likelihood of acne by containing them. Papaya can be blended or mashed, then applied to the skin. After 10 minutes, wash it off.

Oats

Due to their ability to both absorb oil and soothe the skin, oats are an excellent natural treatment for acne. Pulse oats and add them to a homemade face mask with besan (gram flour) to give the mask a thicker texture while treating the pimple.

Turmeric and honey

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric will help reduce the size of the pimple. It also helps remove excess oil from the skin. Honey contains anti-microbial qualities and aids in preventing bacterial growth in a pimple. Mix thoroughly 1 tablespoon of honey and 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric. Apply and leave on for five minutes on wet skin. Use water to wash off.

Multani mitti (Fuller's earth)

Rose water

Rose water, which is well known for having anti-inflammatory characteristics, is excellent for minimising the size of a pimple. Additionally, it functions as a calming agent, which lessens redness and soothes the inflamed skin. Use it in place of toner on your skin morning and night.

Chickpea flour

Chickpea flour or gram flour is an ideal home remedy for pimples, especially for anyone with oily skin, as it helps reduce greasiness by absorbing excess sebum secretion. Mix 1 tablespoon with water and apply to cleansed skin for 10 minutes. Rinse off.

Clean diet

A breakout could be a sign that your digestive system is irritated. Try to stay away from sugar and dairy because they are food for bacteria and, depending on the patient's genetic makeup, can worsen acne.

