Exclusive: 5 Mistakes To Avoid While Washing Face In Summer - Check Dermatologist's Tips

The hot and sticky months of summer are here and as all Indians know, the hot season is here to stay for quite some time. While dry and rough skin plagued many of us in winter, summer brings with it its own set of challenges. The summer sun can be harsh on the skin and especially when it comes to our face, the impact of summer on the skin is easily seen. When it comes to washing our faces in summer, we often follow steps that do more harm than good. Dr Neha Sharma, Dermatologist and Founder of Estique Clinic, Gurugram, shares with us five common mistakes we do while washing our face in summer.

Washing Your Face In Summer: Key Tips

Dr Neha Sharma lists 5 important tips that one should follow while washing one's face in the hot months.

1) Not Cleansing Your Face Twice A Day

In summer, we sweat a lot and if you are not cleaning your face even twice a day there can be a build-up of oil and sebum which can lead to acne.

2) Washing Too Often

In summer, our skin feels sticky because of sweat and humidity. It can appear dull and hence to keep our skin glowing, we have a tendency to overwash it. However, overwashing can make your skin dry and in the case of oily textures, your skin will overproduce oil, thus, negating the entire cleaning process.

3) Over Exfoliation

Exfoliating gets rid of dead skin cells that build up over time. Doing so helps your facial products penetrate your skin. However, exfoliating too often can do more harm than good. It causes dryness, flakiness, cuts or abrasions in the skin, and irritation. Physical abrasion using exfoliators is more harmful than chemical exfoliation. Prefer chemical exfoliation in the form of gentle peels at your dermatologist's clinic once a month.

4) Using Extreme Temperatures To Cleanse

Don’t make the mistake of using hot water on your face believing that it is going to help in opening up your pores and that cold water is going to help in closing them. Hot water can be too harsh on your skin and cold water can be ineffective. Lukewarm water is the best choice for washing your face.

5) Using Cleansing Balms/Creams/Oils All The Time

While cleansing balms, cleansing creams, and cleansing oils are gentle and effective and leave your skin feeling incredibly soft and smooth, these products often leave a layer of moisture on your skin, which can lead to breakouts and not allow the skin care products that you are going to follow penetrate in the skin properly. While you should use cleansing balms, creams, and oils every now and then, also make sure to include natural cleansers, scrubs, and gel-based cleansers in your skincare routine