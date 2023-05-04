Denim For Your Body Type: What Kind of Jeans Will Suit You? Check Out

Denim is our all-weather friend and especially when it comes to denim trousers or jeans, they can be flaunted at any time of the year and for any occasion. While largely a casual attire, with the right kind of top and styling, one can wear jeans to formal events as well. However, it's important to ensure that you find the right denim fit for your body. Denim Designers Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain of Spykar share, "Jeans are the ultimate friend-in-need when you’re in a fix about your fit - because it has to fit you at the end (read: start) of the day. And once you’ve identified your body type, it’s just a matter of choosing the right type of jeans for you. As we know Jeans are always in style. Let's find out what type of denim trousers will suit you the best depending on your body type."

Denim For Different Body Types

Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain, denim designers, tell us what kind of denim will look best in different body types.

Denim For Apple Body Shape

Apple Body Shape: A body type where the curves and fullness of the figure lie towards the center of the body, in the torso in particular, giving rise to a “roundish” look.

Denim: For apple body shapes, straight-leg denim help by giving the lower body a boxy silhouette, whereas “boyfriend” (tapered and tailored) denim help by adding contour, and skinny denim help by giving your body a structure.

Denim For Hourglass Figure

Hourglass: Those with well-defined curves combined with a slim waist, in effect, having aesthetically pleasing proportions.

Denim: For this figure, straight-leg denim help by accentuating the upper body curves for a casual look, whereas you can also turn heads in flare and skinny jeans.

Denim For Pear Body Shape

Pear: This body type refers to those where there is more fullness in the lower half of the body, especially in the hips, butt, and thigh areas.

Denim: For pear shapes, flare jeans are useful to create a shapely, proportionate figure, whereas skinny jeans help in working with the top to create an overall aesthetic.

Denim For Athletic Body Type

Athletic: Athletic body types are where the weight is distributed along the body more or less uniformly, where the shoulder and hip lengths are more or less equal.

Denim: For such bodies, boyfriend jeans are great to showcase your casual, sporty sexiness, whereas skinny jeans are perfect to show off your toned legs and firm muscles.



