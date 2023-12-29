Fast fashion has impacted our environment for a long time, producing a huge amount of waste, leading to deteriorating air and water and adversely impacting wildlife habitat. That's why sustainable fashion, which follows ethical practices, assumes all the more importance in today's world. Ensuring that product materials are made from renewable sources, recycling, sustainable management of resources and waste, renewable energy, and carbon-neutral shipping - sustainable fashion has emerged as a top choice for today's youth. As you enjoy the winter season, here are some tips from an expert to build an eco-friendly closet for winter.

Kapil Bhatia, Founder & CEO, UNIREC - a fashion brand in India that claims to make all their clothing from recycled plastic bottles - shares, "Embracing sustainable fashion, Gen Z pioneers a conscious wardrobe, redefining winter style with an eco-friendly ethos. This guide navigates the realms of ethical choices, second-hand treasures, and timeless pieces. Join the movement to curate a winter closet that not only warms the body but also nurtures the planet, fashioning a brighter, greener future."

How To Build A Sustainable Winter Wardrobe

Kapil Bhatia lists the following 11 ways that will help you build a sustainable, eco-friendly wardrobe.

1. Sustainable Fabrics

Choose clothing items made from eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, hemp, Tencel, or recycled polyester. These fabrics have a lower environmental impact compared to conventional ones.

2. Second-Hand Shopping

Explore thrift stores, vintage shops, and online second-hand platforms to find unique winter pieces. Embrace pre-loved fashion to reduce the demand for new production and minimise clothing waste.

3. Capsule Wardrobe Concept

Opt for a minimalist approach by creating a capsule wardrobe for winter. Invest in versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched, reducing the need for excessive shopping and promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.

4. Quality Over Quantity

Prioritize quality over quantity when selecting winter clothing. Investing in durable, well-made items may cost more initially, but they last longer, reducing the frequency of replacements and decreasing overall environmental impact.

5. Local and Ethical Brands

Support local and ethical fashion brands that prioritize sustainable practices. Look for certifications such as Fair Trade or B Corp to ensure that the brands are committed to social and environmental responsibility.

6. DIY And Upcycling

Get creative with do-it-yourself projects and upcycling to breathe new life into old clothing items. Transforming garments or adding personalised touches not only reduces waste but also adds a unique touch to your winter wardrobe.

7. Mindful Consumption

Practice mindful shopping by asking yourself if you truly need a new item before making a purchase. This helps avoid impulsive buying, contributing to a more conscious and sustainable wardrobe.

8. Winter Layering

Instead of buying entirely new winter outfits, focus on layering to create different looks with the items you already own. This approach maximizes the use of your existing wardrobe and minimizes the need for additional clothing.

9. Clothing Care

Extend the lifespan of your winter garments by following proper care instructions. Washing clothes in cold water, air drying, and avoiding excessive ironing can help preserve the quality of your clothing and reduce energy consumption.

10. Eco-Friendly Accessories

Complete your winter look with accessories made from sustainable materials. Choose scarves, gloves, and hats crafted from organic fibres, recycled materials, or upcycled fabrics to enhance your eco-friendly wardrobe.

11. Conscious Disposal

When it's time to part with winter clothing, consider responsible disposal methods. Donate, recycle, or upcycle old items to ensure they have a second life rather than contributing to landfill waste.

"In embracing a conscious winter wardrobe, Gen Z can lead the way in promoting sustainability and responsible fashion choices, making a positive impact on the environment and the fashion industry as a whole," says Kapil Bhatia.