How To Choose A Sunscreen: Right SPF, Dos And Don'ts Of Application - What Dermatologists Say

With summer knocking on our doors, sunscreen moisturizers are all set to be our go-to everyday product. While dermatologists suggest that sunscreens should be used throughout the year, in summer, it gains precedence as the rays of the sun are far harsher than in the winter months. While you must have seen the sun protection factor (SPF) label on creams and moisturizers, let's find out what is the ideal SPF that your face and body lotion must have.

Sunscreens: What Is The Right SPF

Many daily moisturizers combined with sunscreen are only SPF 15, but one should at least use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, say dermatologists. “Moisturizer with SPF 15 adds some protection, but it’s not enough to protect your skin from UV rays”, says Dr Jyoti Gupta, a consultant dermatologist based in New Delhi.

Dr Gupta adds that for SPF 15, sunscreen gives 93% protection against UVB rays. For SPF 30, sunscreen gives 97% protection and for SPF 50, sunscreen gives 98% protection. Dermatologists recommend using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, which blocks 97% of the sun's UVB rays. Higher-number SPFs block slightly more of the sun's UVB rays, but no sunscreen can block 100% of the sun's UVB rays.

How Long Does Sunscreens Work: Dos and Don'ts

Dr Gupta says it is also important to remember that high-number SPFs last the same amount of time as low-number SPFs. A high-number SPF does not allow you to spend additional time outdoors without reapplication. "However always remember that sunscreen needs to be reapplied approximately every two hours when you’re outdoors, even on cloudy days, and after swimming or sweating, according to the directions on the bottle. You need to apply at least one-quarter teaspoon every day," Dr Gupta says.

Dr Gupta adds sunscreen should be applied properly to all sun-exposed areas (in a concentration of 2 mg/cm2), and allowed to dry completely before sun exposure.



How To Apply Sunscreen And Protect Yourself For Sunrays

Dr Jyoti Gupta mentions how to protect yourself from the sun. Here are the key points to remember: