topStoriesenglish
NewsBeauty/Fashion
FASHION ICON

Fashionable foot forward: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor sets fashion goals for Gen-Z

The actor takes his athleisure game a notch up with some uber-cool pant-suit and sneakers combinations. Check here to see the style game of this underrated Kapoor.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Street style is always being redefined
  • It gives one the aesthetic freedom to explore and exhibit their own sense of style thanks to its familiar design
  • The collection of sneakers that Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor owns, a combination of popular and overlooked designs, best represent his street style

Trending Photos

Fashionable foot forward: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor sets fashion goals for Gen-Z

Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has a great style sense and is dapper looking. Despite giving an amazing performance in more than one movie like Thar and Bhavesh Joshi this Kapoor is away from the limelight. Yet the actor continues to be sincere to his craft and his effortless style and at times "too comfortable" for a movie star, as many say.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is the youngest of actor Anil Kapoor's three children, Sonam and Rhea and fashion is a subject in which all three siblings excel. 

 

His innate love for sneakers and his sense of fashion leads him to don very creative pieces like Greg Lauren and Amiri.

 

Harsh Varrdhan keeps it simple streetwear which makes it a practical fashion, something we all can take inspiration from.

 

In this particular article, the combination of pantsuits with casual shoes and sneakers is highlighted to a point where blazers are no longer restricted to formal wear.

 

Also Read: OG is back! Sonam Kapoor flaunts her A-game at a store launch in Delhi

At a recent shoe store launch in Delhi, attended by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja along with Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made fashion news with more and more Gen Z drawing inspiration from his fashion A-game.

Live Tv

Fashion iconHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor style goalsHarsh Varrdhan Kapoor outfitsSonam Kapoor

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?