Hair Loss And Its Impact: 5 FAQs On Alopecia - Expert Answers

Your hair can majorly impact your self-esteem. Thanks to our innate desire to look good, most people place a lot of importance on hair, which is often linked to our sense of confidence. So alopecia - when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss - can be disturbing. However, with the right intervention, alopecia, experts say, can be managed. Sanath Dutta, Herbal Solution Expert & Co-founder, Eliea Wellness, answers some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about alopecia:

1. What is Alopecia And What Causes It?



Alopecia is a medical term for hair loss. It can occur in various forms and severity, ranging from patchy hair loss to complete baldness. The exact cause of alopecia can vary. It may result from genetics, autoimmune disorders, hormonal changes, stress, certain medications, or underlying medical conditions.

2. Is Alopecia Treatable?



Treatment options for alopecia depend on the type and severity of hair loss. Treatments may include medications, topical solutions, corticosteroid injections, hair transplants, or lifestyle changes. While some forms of alopecia may resolve spontaneously, others may be chronic or recurring. There is no universal cure for alopecia, but treatments can help manage symptoms and promote hair regrowth

3. How Does Alopecia Affect Mental Health?



Alopecia can have significant psychological impacts, leading to stress, anxiety, depression, and lowered self-esteem. Seeking support from mental health professionals or support groups can be beneficial.

4. Can Alopecia Be Prevented?



Preventing alopecia may not always be possible, especially in cases related to genetics or autoimmune disorders. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing stress, and avoiding harsh hair treatments may help minimise the risk.

5. Can Children Develop Alopecia?



Yes, children can develop alopecia, with some forms being more common in childhood. Paediatricians or dermatologists can provide appropriate diagnosis and treatment options for children with alopecia.