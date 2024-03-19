NewsBeauty/Fashion
ALOPECIA

Hair Loss And Its Impact: 5 FAQs On Alopecia - Expert Answers

Alopecia or hair loss can vary in form and severity and can cause anything from patchy hair loss to complete baldness. 

Written By Ipsita Bhattacharya|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 10:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Alopecia can have significant psychological impacts, leading to stress, anxiety, depression, and lowered self-esteem
  • Treatments may include medications, topical solutions, corticosteroid injections, hair transplants, or lifestyle changes
  • Children can develop alopecia, with some forms being more common in childhood
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hair Loss And Its Impact: 5 FAQs On Alopecia - Expert Answers Alopecia can impact your mental health (Image by Freepik)

Your hair can majorly impact your self-esteem. Thanks to our innate desire to look good, most people place a lot of importance on hair, which is often linked to our sense of confidence. So alopecia - when the immune system attacks hair follicles and causes hair loss - can be disturbing. However, with the right intervention, alopecia, experts say, can be managed. Sanath Dutta, Herbal Solution Expert & Co-founder, Eliea Wellness, answers some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about alopecia:

1. What is Alopecia And What Causes It?

Alopecia is a medical term for hair loss. It can occur in various forms and severity, ranging from patchy hair loss to complete baldness. The exact cause of alopecia can vary. It may result from genetics, autoimmune disorders, hormonal changes, stress, certain medications, or underlying medical conditions.

2. Is Alopecia Treatable?

Treatment options for alopecia depend on the type and severity of hair loss. Treatments may include medications, topical solutions, corticosteroid injections, hair transplants, or lifestyle changes. While some forms of alopecia may resolve spontaneously, others may be chronic or recurring. There is no universal cure for alopecia, but treatments can help manage symptoms and promote hair regrowth

3. How Does Alopecia Affect Mental Health?

Alopecia can have significant psychological impacts, leading to stress, anxiety, depression, and lowered self-esteem. Seeking support from mental health professionals or support groups can be beneficial.

Also Read: Hair Loss: What Leads To Rapid Hair Fall, Prevention And How Men And Women Are Impacted Differently

4. Can Alopecia Be Prevented?

Preventing alopecia may not always be possible, especially in cases related to genetics or autoimmune disorders. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, managing stress, and avoiding harsh hair treatments may help minimise the risk.

5. Can Children Develop Alopecia?

Yes, children can develop alopecia, with some forms being more common in childhood. Paediatricians or dermatologists can provide appropriate diagnosis and treatment options for children with alopecia.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?