Hair Superfoods: 7 Lesser-Known Foods For Gorgeous And Stronger Locks

Haircare is a crucial aspect of maintaining healthy and luscious locks. From choosing the right products to adopting a suitable routine, proper care can prevent hair loss and promote regrowth. Incorporating vitamins like biotin and minerals such as zinc can strengthen hair follicles and stimulate growth. Regular scalp massages and avoiding heat styling can also improve circulation and reduce breakage. Also, staying hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet rich in proteins and omega-3 fatty acids are vital for nourishing hair follicles.

According to Dr Shailendra Chaubey, Head of Ayurveda at Traya, "Hair loss is a common concern for many individuals, and while there are various factors contributing to this issue, diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. In Indian culture and cuisine, several lesser-known food items offer potent benefits for combating hair loss and promoting hair growth."

"Their holistic approach not only addresses the symptoms but also targets the underlying causes, reflecting the profound wisdom embedded in Indian culinary traditions towards achieving optimal hair health."

7 Food Items That Contribute To Better Hair Health

With these simple yet effective practices as suggested by Dr Shailendra, one could possibly achieve voluminous and vibrant hair:

1. Cow's Ghee, a staple in Indian cooking, is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, essential for nourishing the scalp and strengthening hair follicles. Its abundance of vitamins A, D, E, and K further supports overall hair health, making it a valuable addition to one's diet.

2. Kulthi Dal, also known as Horse Gram, and Mung Dal, are nutrient-dense pulses prevalent in Indian cuisine. Packed with protein, iron, and antioxidants, these dals fortify hair strands, reduce hair breakage, and stimulate hair growth, addressing key factors contributing to hair loss.

3. Moringa offers a plethora of nutrients, including vitamins C and E, which promote collagen production and combat free radicals that damage hair follicles. Amchur, derived from dried unripe mangoes, provides a rich source of vitamin C, essential for maintaining scalp health and preventing hair loss.

4. Amla, or Indian Gooseberry, is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants. Its regular consumption strengthens hair follicles, prevents premature graying, and stimulates hair growth, making it a potent remedy for hair loss.

5. Fenugreek seeds are packed with protein, iron, and vitamins crucial for maintaining healthy hair. They prevent hair breakage, nourish the scalp, and promote hair growth, offering an effective solution to combat hair loss.

