In hot and humid months, skincare assumes great importance. While we are particular about our daytime routine, the nighttime routine often gets ignored. According to Ayurveda experts, taking special care of your skin before you hit the sack ensures skin health. Dr Yamuna BS, Chief Doctor at Guduchi Ayurveda, shares, "Everything in the universe is made up of the 5 elements which include earth, fire, water, air and space. The three doshas are made up of combinations of these 5 elements - Vata Dosha, Pitta Dosha and Kapha Dosha. Ayurveda emphasises natural ingredients and practices that align with your dosha, focusing on cooling and calming practices during summer." He goes on to explain the correct way to go about your nighttime routine.

Nighttime Skincare Routine: Follow These Steps Daily In Summer

Dr Yamuna BS mentions the following steps that you should adopt at night to improve your skin health:

1. To make an ideal ayurvedic nighttime routine, begin cleansing your face with a gentle, natural cleanser suitable for your skin type. For oily or combination skin, a neem or tea tree-based cleanser can be effective, while for dry or sensitive skin, a milk or sandalwood cleanser works well.

2. In the next step, wash your face with lukewarm water to remove impurities, sweat, and excess oil which accumulate during the day.

3. Exfoliate 2-3 times a week using a gentle exfoliant such as chickpea flour (besan) mixed with turmeric and a few drops of rose water. Mix into a paste and gently scrub your face to remove dead skin cells, then rinse off with lukewarm water.

4. After cleansing and exfoliating, apply a natural toner like rose water or cucumber water using a cotton pad or spray directly onto your face, letting it air dry to tighten pores and refresh the skin.

5. Follow this with a cooling serum or gel, such as one containing aloe vera or cucumber, applying a small amount to your face and gently massaging it in to provide hydration and reduce inflammation.

6. For moisturising, those with oily skin should use a light, non-comedogenic moisturiser or a few drops of jojoba oil, while those with dry skin can opt for a richer moisturiser like almond oil or a mixture of coconut oil with a few drops of essential oils such as lavender or sandalwood. Apply a small amount and massage gently in upward circular motions to hydrate and nourish your skin overnight.