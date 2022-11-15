Skincare 101: 6 Best homemade face packs for open pores

Daily Skincare: Flawless skin is a desire everyone has, especially among the younger generation, yet we overlook this as a sheer waste of money most of the time. One of the major skin problem that haunts us all are open pores. Those with combination or oily skin often experience these open pores on the face, which results in an accumulation of dirt and clogged and dull skin. Clogged pores can result in blackheads, pimples, and other skin issues.

There are tons of methods for reducing these skin pores and varied products in the market that claim to provide relaxation. But spending a lot of money might not be feasible for all so we've got a solution right here and actually in your own kitchen.

So, here are some simple home remedies that will help soothe your skin down and manage those large and open pores,

1. Turmeric

Step 1- In a bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of Turmeric and 1 tablespoon of Rose Water to get a smooth paste.

Step 2- Gently rub this paste on the affected area for 15 minutes.

Step 3- Wash off with cold water.

2. Egg White

Step 1- In a bowl, whip an Egg White with 1 tablespoon of Oatmeal and 2 drops of Lemon Juice.

Step 2- Using a brush, apply the paste to your face.

Step 3- After leaving it on for 10 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.

3. Aloe vera

Step 1- Scoop out the gel from an Aloe Vera Leaf into a bowl and refrigerate it for an hour.

Step 2- Now, massage the cool gel on your face and leave it to sit for 10 minutes.

Step 3- Wash off with cold water.

4. Tomato

Step 1- Extract the pulp of a Tomato into a cup and add 1 drop of Honey. Mix it well.

Step 2- Massage this paste all over your face.

Step 3- After leaving it on for 15 minutes, rinse off with water.

5. Multani Mitti

Step 1- In a bowl, add 2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti powder and 2 tablespoons of Milk. Stir it well so that no clumps are formed.

Step 2- Apply a thin layer of this paste on your face as a mask and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Step 3- Rinse with cool water.

6. Baking Soda

Step 1- In a cup of warm water, add 2 tablespoons of Baking Soda. Stir it well.

Step 2- Now, apply the paste to the pores and massage it with your fingertips for 10 minutes.

Step 3- Wash off with cold water and follow it up with a layer of moisturizer.

Open pores and other skin-related problems are a result of factors like-

- Oily skin

- Ageing

- Hormonal imbalance/ change

- Sun exposure

- Ill-suited makeup and cosmetics

- Poor diet

- Hygiene