Skincare Routine: 6 Mistakes To Avoid This Winter Season

As the chill of winter sets in, it brings along a unique set of challenges for skincare. The dropping temperatures, harsh winds, and dry air can wreak havoc on our skin, leading to issues like dryness, dullness, and even darkening. Amidst the plethora of advice, certain common mistakes can inadvertently sabotage your efforts to maintain healthy skin during this season.

Understanding and avoiding these pitfalls can help maintain a healthy, radiant complexion throughout the colder months.

Taking care of your skin during winter goes beyond just applying extra moisturizer. By avoiding the following common mistakes and adopting a nourishing skincare routine tailored to the season, you can help prevent darkening and maintain a healthy, radiant complexion all winter long.

Dr Monica Kapoor, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Director of Flawless Cosmetic Clinic & ILACAD Institute shares winter skincare mistakes you must avoid this season.

Skipping Sunscreen: One of the most prevalent misconceptions is that sunscreen is only necessary during sunny days. However, harmful UV rays are present even on cloudy, overcast days. Snow can reflect sunlight, intensifying exposure. Neglecting sunscreen during winter can lead to pigmentation and dark spots. Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, regardless of the weather.

Over-Exfoliation: While exfoliation is vital for removing dead skin cells and promoting cell turnover, overdoing it can strip away the skin's natural oils, leading to dryness and sensitivity. Especially in winter, when the skin tends to be more fragile, limit exfoliation to once or twice a week using gentle, hydrating exfoliants to avoid exacerbating darkening or uneven skin tone.

Using Harsh Cleansers: Opting for harsh cleansers that contain alcohol or strong surfactants can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. During winter, switch to a gentle, hydrating cleanser that effectively cleanses without compromising the skin barrier, helping to prevent dark spots and dry patches.

Neglecting Hydration: Indoor heating and cold outdoor temperatures can dehydrate the skin, making it dry and flaky. Incorporate hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides into your skincare routine. Use a nourishing moisturizer and consider adding a humidifier to your living space to maintain optimal moisture levels in the air and prevent skin darkening.

Ignoring Lip Care: Chapped and dry lips are common in winter due to the lack of moisture. Constantly licking lips can exacerbate the problem, leading to darkening. Use a lip balm with hydrating ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil to keep your lips soft and supple. Remember to exfoliate your lips gently once a week to remove dead skin.

Not Protecting Hands and Feet: Hands and feet are often overlooked in winter skincare routines. Exposure to cold air and frequent washing can lead to dryness, cracking, and darkening. Apply a rich moisturizer after washing your hands and before bedtime. Don't forget to wear gloves and warm socks to protect them from harsh weather conditions.