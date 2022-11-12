Wedding season 2022-23: Lehenga colours to silhouette cuts, check top bridal fashion trends

The wedding season is here and so is the rush to pick that perfect outfit, and zero in on the right accessories. Every year, the wedding season brings with itself some new trends, while some remain eternal. If you are looking for ideas to ace your look this shaadi season, here are some basic fashion tips for you.

The trending colours of 2022-2023

Kanchankuntala Das, Founder, of Black In Vogue, a bridal couture line and luxury pret, says, the colours that will be trending for the upcoming bridal season are orange, hot pink, pistachio green, powder blue, golden honey and red. "As the shades of red are always classic for bridal wear, we can expect more experiments with surface ornamentation like variations in hand embroidery to mark the exclusivity of the red bridal wear trend," Das says.

Enhance your body shape

For someone who has a pear-shaped body, it is suggested for they wear loose-fitted outfits which will not highlight the broader areas of the body. Try wearing shrugs or layered outfits which will cover up the broad parts. Women who have the straight or rectangular body type can actually flaunt tight-fitted corsets or pencil-cut pants which will highlight the silhouette of the body. For the hourglass figure, fitted outfits are perfect. Fitted outfits highlight this balanced body shape. Das adds that the key lies in embracing one's body type and being bold and beautiful.

Choosing the perfect shade

Das says that one's skin tone is their prized possession and "you must flaunt it the way it is. Complexion can be categorized into three tones - fair, medium and dusky. For those who have a fair skin tone, it is suggested to avoid light shades like light pink, peach, off white which might wash out the skin complexion, instead, they must try brighter tones of colour like azure blue and vermillion red."

Accessorise right

When you are selecting your accessory as a bride, you can opt for mixed metals and unique shapes for a different look. "But if you prefer something a little more traditional, oxidised metals with conventional shapes will pair perfectly with your outfit like kundan, pearl, polki, tribal styled jewellery, gold, diamond or meenakari," shares Das.