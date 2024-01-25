Winter Skincare: Here’s How Vitamin C Can Help Combat Dryness

The winter months can be harsh on your skin. As temperatures drop, our skin tends to tighten, turning dry and flaky. On top of that, lack of sunlight means your skin makes less vitamin D and may not function as well. One surefire way to make sure you don't lose that radiant glow is to incorporate vitamin C into your skincare routine.

Dermatologists and skin experts agree that incorporating vitamin C into your routine is part of a comprehensive approach to both prevention and correction.

Vanda Ferrao, CMO, WOW Skin Science shares why vitamin C is your secret skin saviour this winter season.

Also read: Bridal Hair Care Tips: Here’s How To Get Picture Perfect Locks

What Does Vitamin C Do For Your Skin?

Ferrao explains, vitamin C is crucial for building healthy skin cells and maintaining skin structure and function. Picture it as the architect of healthy skin cells, the guardian of structure and function, and the maestro behind collagen production. Collagen, the secret sauce for resilient skin, keeps you looking fabulous even in the face of harsh winter elements.

Throughout the winter, vitamin C works hard behind the scenes on these critical jobs. But exposure to cold winds, dry indoor heat and winter sun can quickly deplete vitamin C stores in the skin. Boosting your intake of this key nutrient fights back against moisture loss, irritation, fine lines and inflammation to keep your skin glowing.

Maintain A Natural Glow Throughout The Season

Ferrao shares vitamin C evens out skin tones and helps you to maintain your skin’s natural radiance. It promotes an even production of melanin, which gives skin its colour and helps prevent the development of age spots and hyperpigmentation. The boost in collagen synthesis provided by vitamin C gives skin a plump, supple appearance and that coveted natural glow we all want.

Its potent antioxidant properties help neutralise free radicals and oxidative damage that can otherwise lead to dullness and a loss of vibrancy. That inner vitality we have during warmer seasons can be prolonged through consistent vitamin C usage in your skincare routine.

Combat Dryness, Wrinkles, And Irritation With Vitamin C

Ferrao explains that this essential nutrient maintains ceramide levels, locking in moisture to resist cold and dry conditions. Vitamin C also boosts hyaluronic acid production, drawing in moisture for a tightened, nourished complexion. As winter elements trigger inflammation, Vitamin C soothes immune response, restoring clear skin and preventing redness and itching. Experience the dual benefits of Vitamin C to fight dryness, wrinkles, and irritation, ensuring radiant skin all winter.

Protect Against UV Damage Year-Round

Ferrao shares that the winter sun contains plenty of harmful ultraviolet radiation. Left unprotected, UV exposure breaks down collagen and elastin causing sagging skin and wrinkles over time.

Vitamin C provides year-round defence against UV damage by both absorbing the energy from UV rays and quickly neutralising free radicals triggered by exposure. By keeping your skin’s vitamin C bank filled during the winter, you keep these crucial protections working daily.

The Best Sources Of Vitamin C For Winter Skin

Ferrao shares that one should make sure to consume vitamin C-rich foods daily. Citrus fruits, red bell peppers, broccoli, berries, kiwi, tomatoes and dark leafy greens all supply this skin-saving nutrient. For those with dry skin, a vitamin C-based serum applied after cleansing will drive this hydrating, anti-inflammatory ingredient directly into the skin. Choose a vitamin C serum that also comes with hyaluronic acid added to supercharge moisture retention in the skin cells.

Give Your Skin The Vitamin C Advantage

Ferrao explains that vitamin C works wonders to help skin stay supple, calm, protected and youthful all winter long. Make this powerful nutrient a daily habit by eating vitamin C-rich foods and applying it directly to skin.