Bridal Hair Care Tips: Here’s How To Get Picture Perfect Locks

Wedding preparations are often incomplete without elevated hair care and styling, says Shailesh Moolya, National Technical Head – Godrej Professional. Shailesh believes that your hair is the crowning glory of your outfit and can make or break your overall look. Whether you're the bride or the bridesmaid, taking the time to pamper your hair will ensure that you look and feel your best on this special occasion.

Here is a pre-wedding hair care routine by Shailesh that will help you shine during the festivities:

Healthy Hair is the Foundation: Before diving into styling, it's crucial to ensure that your hair is in its best possible condition. Healthy hair is the canvas upon which you can create stunning wedding hairstyles. Start by nourishing your hair with deep conditioning treatments. This will add shine, reduce frizz, and make your hair more manageable.

Trim your hair: Split ends can make your hair look dull and lifeless, so it is important to get a trim before your big event. Even if you are only getting a few inches trimmed off, it will make a big difference in the overall appearance of your hair.

Invest in Quality Hair Products: Quality hair products can make a significant difference in how your hair looks and feels. Invest in the Godrej Probio Paraben free range of products shampoos and conditioners suited to your hair type. Additionally, consider using heat protectant sprays and styling products to maintain the health and integrity of your hair while using hot tools.

Experiment with Accessories: Wedding season is the perfect time to experiment with hair accessories. From decorative pins and clips to floral crowns and ornate hair combs, accessories can add a touch of elegance and glamour to your look. Choose accessories that complement your outfit and hairstyle.

Protect your hair from the elements: If you are going to be spending time outdoors before your wedding events, be sure to protect your hair from the sun, wind, and rain. Wear a hat or scarf, and use a leave-in conditioner with UV protection.

Bonus tip: “Get a blowout” If you want to look your best in wedding events, consider getting a blowout from a professional stylist. A blowout will give your hair volume and shine, making it look its best.

No matter what your hair type or style, there are plenty of ways to elevate your hair care and styling routine for wedding preparations. By incorporating a pre-wedding hair care routine into your preparations, you can achieve stunning and unforgettable hairstyles that complement your attire. Therefore, this wedding season, make your hair a top priority and watch as it elevates your entire look to new heights.