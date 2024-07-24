Benefits Of A Plant-Based Diets

Plant-based foods are derived primarily from plants consisting of all minimally processed fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, herbs, and spices. They are full of fiber, rich in vitamins and minerals, free of cholesterol and low in calories and saturated fat.

Let’s take a look at the significant benefits of a plant-based diet

Improved Heart Health

Those who eat plant-based foods are found at a lower risk of heart disease, obesity, and other severe health conditions This is because these foods are low in saturated fats and cholesterol, which are the major contributors to health diseases. Additionally, it also contains high fiber content resulting in lower blood cholesterol.

Weight Management

The fiber present in these foods helps you keep full for longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating, and ultimately balancing weight.

Decreases the risk of certain cancer

You must be wondering if this is true! To all your wonders, the answer is yes. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, it suggests that the best way to protect yourself from cancer is to increase the intake of foods containing fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, is to eat a diet rich in vegetables, fruit, grains, beans, nuts, seeds, and some animal foods. Thus, these foods are proven cancer-protective diets.

Keeping Brain Strong

Foods that contain saturated fats and trans fats— are commonly found in dairy products, meat, and fried foods which results in Alzheimer’s disease. Plant-based foods, on the other hand, are found to be highly rich in antioxidants, folate, and vitamin E, which may offer a protective effect.

Environmentally sustainable

Research shows they are environment-friendly as they require fewer resources and produce fewer greenhouse gasses compared to diets that heavily rely on animal products. Research also suggests that plant-based foods are less expensive than the diets of omnivores.

While Plant-based diets offer various benefits, it should be equally noted that one should plan their diets carefully based on their nutrient requirements.



(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)