Celebrate Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi With These Traditional Recipes

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi is a special occasion for Muslims to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Along with prayers and charitable acts, food plays a significant role in the celebrations. Here are some special recipes traditionally prepared during Eid-e-Milad to share with family, friends, and the community:

Sheer Khurma (Sweet Vermicelli Pudding)

A classic dessert for many Islamic festivals, including Eid-e-Milad.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup vermicelli

- 1 liter milk

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1/4 cup chopped dates

- 2 tbsp ghee

- 10-12 almonds, cashews, and pistachios (chopped)

- 1/4 tsp cardamom powder

- 2 tbsp raisins

Instructions:

1. Heat ghee in a pan, roast the vermicelli until golden brown.

2. In a separate pot, boil milk and add roasted vermicelli.

3. Stir in sugar and let it simmer for 10-12 minutes until vermicelli softens.

4. Add chopped dates, cardamom powder, and the dry fruits (reserve a few for garnish).

5. Cook until it thickens slightly, then turn off the heat.

6. Garnish with remaining nuts and raisins. Serve warm or chilled.

Nihari (Slow-Cooked Meat Stew)

A flavorful, rich stew that's perfect for communal meals during Eid.

Ingredients:

- 1 kg Meat (with bones)

- 1/2 cup oil

- 2 onions (sliced)

- 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

- 1/2 cup wheat flour (for thickening)

- 2 tsp red chili powder

- 1 tsp turmeric powder

- 2 tsp coriander powder

- 1 tsp garam masala

- 4-5 cloves

- 4-5 green cardamom

- 2 bay leaves

- Salt to taste

- Water (for cooking)

- Fresh ginger and cilantro (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a large pot, fry onions until golden, and set aside.

2. In the same oil, sauté ginger-garlic paste. Add the Meat and stir until browned.

3. Add all the spices (except garam masala), and salt. Pour in enough water to cover the meat and bring it to a boil.

4. Cover and let it simmer on low heat for 4-6 hours, or until the meat is tender.

5. In a small pan, toast the flour and add it to the stew to thicken it. Stir well.

6. Add garam masala at the end, and garnish with fried onions, fresh ginger, and cilantro.

7. Serve hot with naan or paratha.

Biryani (Aromatic Rice with Meat)

Biryani is a must-have for any festive occasion, and Eid-e-Milad is no different.

Ingredients:

- 1 kg basmati rice

- 1 kg chicken or mutton

- 2 large onions (sliced)

- 2 tomatoes (chopped)

- 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

- 1/2 cup yogurt

- 1/4 cup ghee

- 2-3 green chilies

- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

- 2 tsp biryani masala

- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

- 4-5 cloves, cardamom pods, and bay leaves

- Fresh mint and cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

1. Cook the rice with a pinch of salt, cardamom, and bay leaves. Drain and set aside.

2. In a separate pan, heat ghee and sauté onions until golden. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté again.

3. Add chicken or mutton and cook until browned. Add turmeric, biryani masala, and salt.

4. Add yogurt and chopped tomatoes, cover, and let it cook until the meat is tender.

5. Layer the cooked rice over the meat mixture, and sprinkle mint, cilantro, and green chilies on top.

6. Cover the pot tightly and cook on low heat (dum) for 15-20 minutes.

7. Fluff up and serve with raita or chutney.

Mutton Korma (Spiced Meat Curry)

A rich and flavorful curry that is perfect for festive gatherings.

Ingredients:

- 1 kg mutton (bone-in)

- 2 onions (sliced)

- 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

- 1/2 cup yogurt

- 1/4 cup oil

- 2 tsp coriander powder

- 1 tsp cumin powder

- 1 tsp red chili powder

- 1 tsp garam masala

- Salt to taste

- 2-3 green cardamom pods

- 1 stick cinnamon

- 4-5 cloves

- Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan, fry onions until golden brown, and set aside.

2. In the same oil, add whole spices (cardamom, cinnamon, cloves) and sauté.

3. Add mutton and fry until browned. Add ginger-garlic paste and stir.

4. Add yogurt and all the powdered spices. Stir well and cook for a few minutes.

5. Add water, cover, and let the mutton cook on low heat until tender (around 1-2 hours).

6. Garnish with fried onions and fresh coriander. Serve hot with naan or rice.

Falooda (A Refreshing Dessert Drink)

Falooda is a refreshing dessert made with milk, vermicelli, and rose syrup, perfect for ending a meal on Eid.

Ingredients:

- 2 cups milk

- 2 tbsp sugar

- 1/4 cup vermicelli (boiled)

- 2 tbsp basil seeds (soaked)

- 1/4 cup rose syrup

- 2 scoops of vanilla or pistachio ice cream

- Chopped nuts for garnish

Instructions:

1. Boil milk with sugar until slightly thickened, then let it cool.

2. In a tall glass, add a layer of soaked basil seeds, followed by boiled vermicelli.

3. Pour in the cooled milk and rose syrup.

4. Add a scoop of ice cream on top, and garnish with chopped nuts.

5. Serve chilled.

These recipes not only add flavor to the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations but also foster the spirit of togetherness and sharing, which are core values in Islam.