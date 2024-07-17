Creating Your World: The Law of Attraction and Self-Identity

We always heard from people that- “you are what you attract”. Well a law of attraction takes that idea a step further. It suggests that our thoughts and beliefs have the ability or power to shape our reality. Just by focusing on what we want, we can attract it in our lives.

But it all starts with self-identity. Your thoughts and beliefs are just like a magnet, if you are positive and confident towards yourself, you attract positive experiences in your life and distract all the negativities around you.

For attracting positivity, firstly, we have to understand ourselves and get clear what we are and what we want. Get clarity about everything, whether it is your dream or your passion. Write it down, visualize it and establish a connection with that feeling.

Law of attraction works only when you have believe in yourself. Practice positive affirmations to bring that magic of positivity in your life.

Our brain generally focuses on negativity instead of focusing on positive things. Try to make a effort to shift your focus on positive side, instead of thinking about problem, think about its solution.

Law of attraction doesn’t mean that you are sitting back and waiting for things to happen. It is totally about aligning your actions with your desires. Take steps no matter how small it is, Just take it with all your positivity and belief.

The universe will always there for you, They will always ready to help you on your journey but it needs to see your commitment. Trust the magical process of universe.

Always remember, creating your worlds is an ongoing process. So, just be patient, stay positive and trust yourself that you have power to attract the life you deserve. Don’t forget that only you have the ability to shape your own world