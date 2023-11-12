Diwali 2023: What Are Green Crackers? Everything To Know About Eco-Friendly Celebrations

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of joy and celebration for millions around the world. However, the tradition of bursting fireworks during Diwali has long been associated with environmental concerns, particularly air pollution. In 2023, a positive shift is noticeable as the focus turns towards a more eco-friendly celebration with the introduction of "green crackers."

What are Green Crackers?

Green crackers are designed to minimize the environmental impact typically associated with traditional fireworks. The article delves into what constitutes green crackers and offers valuable insights on how to identify them for an eco-friendly Diwali celebration. These environmentally conscious alternatives have gained traction in response to the increasing awareness of the harmful effects of air pollution caused by conventional fireworks.

What makes Green Crackers Different?

Introduced in 2019, green crackers are characterized by their smaller shells, absence of ash, and potential incorporation of additives such as dust suppressants. These features aim to minimize emissions, particularly the harmful particulate matter associated with pollution.

The Supreme Court's intervention, has played a pivotal role in promoting the use of green crackers. In an effort to combat air pollution, the court has issued guidelines and restrictions on the types of fireworks permissible during Diwali. The article explains the court's order and emphasizes the importance of adhering to these regulations to ensure a cleaner and greener festival.

This includes guidelines on recognizing eco-friendly labels and understanding the science behind these crackers. The informative piece empowers readers to make informed choices, contributing to a sustainable and responsible Diwali celebration.

How to identify Green Crackers?

Identifying green crackers involves recognizing the CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) logos, along with a QR code. SWAS emits water vapor without sulfur or potassium nitrate, reducing dust and 30% of particulate matter. STAR, without potassium nitrate or sulfur, releases less particulate matter with lower noise. SAFAL, rich in magnesium and low in aluminum, offers a greener alternative.

The transition to green crackers marks a positive step toward a more environmentally conscious Diwali. The collaboration between regulatory bodies, manufacturers, and consumers is crucial in ensuring the success of this eco-friendly initiative.

By understanding and adopting the use of green crackers, individuals can actively contribute to a cleaner environment while continuing to enjoy the festivities of Diwali.

As we embrace this shift towards sustainability, we pave the way for a brighter and more eco-conscious future for our celebrations.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified professionals.)