Diwali 2024: Celebrating The Festival Of Lights Across India

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is one of the most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in India. It symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, commemorating the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. This festival is marked by spectacular traditions, decorations, and customs that vary across the diverse regions of India. Here’s how Diwali is celebrated in different parts of the country:

1. North India: Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Delhi

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Diwali has a special significance in Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama. Thousands of earthen lamps, known as diyas, are lit along the banks of the Saryu River. This celebration, known as Deepotsav, has become a grand event in recent years with cultural performances, processions, and fireworks displays.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Known for its grand Ganga Aarti and the Dev Deepawali celebration, Varanasi attracts pilgrims and tourists alike. The ghats of the Ganges River are illuminated with oil lamps, and devotees perform rituals to honor the river goddess.

Delhi: Homes are cleaned, adorned with rangoli designs, and decorated with lights and flowers. On Dhanteras, people buy precious metals, and on Diwali, families perform Lakshmi Puja to seek blessings of wealth and prosperity. Celebrations include bursting crackers, exchanging sweets, and festive gatherings.

2. Western India: Maharashtra and Gujarat

Maharashtra: Diwali celebrations in Maharashtra span five days, starting with Vasu Baras, where cows are worshipped. Dhanteras and Narak Chaturdashi are also celebrated, focusing on cleaning and decorating homes. Maharashtrians prepare a variety of sweets, including karanji, chakli, and shankar pali, and light up their homes to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Gujarat: Diwali is a major festival here, marking the end of the financial year. Dhanteras is when people purchase gold and silver, while Chopda Puja is performed by business communities to start their new ledger books. On the day of Diwali, Gujaratis light up their homes and perform Lakshmi Puja. The next day, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj are celebrated with family gatherings and gift exchanges.

3. East India: West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam

West Bengal: Known as Kali Puja, this day is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Kali rather than Goddess Lakshmi. The city of Kolkata is adorned with lights, and homes are decorated with rangolis and diyas. Idols of Goddess Kali are worshipped with grand processions, and people seek her blessings for strength and prosperity.

Odisha: In Odisha, Diwali is celebrated by lighting jute sticks in memory of ancestors, symbolizing their guidance and blessings. Kaunriya Kathi is a unique ritual where families perform fire worship and burst crackers to ward off evil spirits.

Assam: People decorate their homes with oil lamps, candles, and diyas. Bhoot Chaturdashi, similar to Halloween, is observed the night before Diwali. During this time, fourteen lamps are lit to honor the spirits of ancestors, and sweets like narikol ladoo and pitha are prepared.

4. South India: Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu: Diwali in Tamil Nadu is celebrated as Naraka Chaturdashi, commemorating the slaying of the demon Narakasura by Lord Krishna. The celebrations begin with an oil bath early in the morning, followed by wearing new clothes and performing prayers. Families light deepams, set off fireworks, and share sweets with neighbors.

Karnataka: In Karnataka, Balipadyami is celebrated in honor of the demon king Bali. Deepavali involves decorating the home, preparing special meals, and performing Lakshmi Puja. People light lamps to invite Goddess Lakshmi and honor the deceased.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: People celebrate by cleaning their homes, decorating with rangolis, and lighting lamps to honor Lord Krishna’s victory over Narakasura. On Diwali Amavasya, families perform Lakshmi Puja and enjoy feasts, sweets, and fireworks.

5. Central India: Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Diwali in Madhya Pradesh is marked by lighting lamps, decorating homes, and bursting firecrackers. On Dhanteras, people buy gold, silver, and new household items. Families perform Lakshmi Puja, and temples are adorned with flowers and lights. Traditional delicacies such as petha and gujiya are prepared and shared.

Chhattisgarh: Diwali here includes a ritual called Cher-Chera, where people celebrate the harvest by singing folk songs and distributing grains among the villagers. In addition to Lakshmi Puja, villagers organize community gatherings and light lamps to honor the spirits of ancestors.

