Do We Feel Less Hungry In Space? What Is The Reason Behind It?

The cosmos is said to be a world full of mysteries. Space agencies of many countries are constantly working on space. But do you know what astronauts take with them to eat in space? Do astronauts in space feel less hungry? Today we will tell you the answers to all these questions with facts.





The space agencies of many countries, including America, India, Russia, China and Japan, are constantly working on space. But ever since Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and her companions have been stuck in space due to plane malfunctions, the whole world has been waiting for their successful return. However, according to reports, Sunita and her partner will return to earth soon.As Sunita Williams is stuck in space, users are asking various questions on social media. Many users asked how he gets food from there and how much food is left to survive. According to the media, Sunita Williams and her companions still have food to eat. Sunita brought samosas to the space mission. But you might be surprised to know that astronauts don't eat much in space. Food that is eaten with great interest on Earth tastes bad in space.Australia's RMIT University studied why astronauts don't feel hungry in space. Here researchers used VR and the simulated environment of the spacecraft. It helps to understand how space travel affects the human sense of smell and living with food. The results of the study were published in the International Journal of Food Science and Technology.Now the question is what astronauts take into space. We tell you that weight and volume have always been the most important design factors of any spacecraft going into space. But do you know how much food astronauts take with them? The estimated weight of food in the room is limited to 1.72 kg per person per day, which also includes the weight of the luggage of 0.45 kg. Now you must be wondering why there are such restrictions on food and drink. This is said to be because it requires special handling and packaging technology for the zero gravity of space.According to the report, we need all our senses to enjoy the full taste of food. Astronauts don't taste as much food, perhaps because of the lack of gravity in space. Without gravity, body fluids do not gravitate to the feet, but instead descend to the head. This causes problems like nasal congestion. You've probably also experienced that when your nose is blocked in winter, you can't smell food. That's why even your favorite food doesn't taste good.