Festive Season Dating: 3 Tips To Level Up Your Online Dating Game This Diwali

There's something about the festive season; everything feels a little more magical, and even scrolling through dating apps gets more exciting around this time. With the Diwali lights twinkling, Christmas bells getting ready to ring, winter on its way, and New Year right around the corner, it is the perfect time to level up your dating game. Young daters of all ages make the most of this festive charm. Here are 3 tips to ace your online dating game this season!

Add a desi touch to your profile- In the online dating world, first impressions can seal the deal. Profile pictures are your personal billboard; that's the first thing people see- make it fun and colorful, and let it scream festivities. 28% of couples who successfully found their perfect match during the festive season on the Indian dating app QuackQuack revealed festive updates helped them stand out and secure more responses.

Here's a tip: Whether you put up a picture of yourself in a stunning saree or kurta or the 'unique' holding-a-diya pose on Diwali, let the festive vibe seep into your dating profile.

Daters can also add a festive twist to their Bios to show they are in tune with the celebrations- seasonal and quirky statuses like "Binging on mithai- text me if you know how to stop" or "Willing to trade my jalebis if you bring some good conversations" can tickle some funny bones and fetch better results.

Seasonal touches not only give a strong impression but also show that you value traditions. An added advantage of updating your profile during the festivities is that it signals other users that you are active on your profile and are genuinely searching for a partner. It will attract more matches who are seriously looking for someone special this season.

Conversation starter gold mine- One of the most nerve-wracking parts of dating is the first message, but the festive season opens a barrage of conversation starters for online daters. A simple "How was your Diwali?" to "What plans this Christmas?" can seamlessly start a conversation.

Here's a tip: start with your festive experience and end with a genuine question to have a better shot at getting replies. Throw in some well-timed humor while offering a sneak peek of who you are- "I am a fitness enthusiast, but dieting during Diwali should be declared a punishable offense. What are your thoughts?" It starts the first interaction in a light-hearted manner; there's a bit of your interest in it, a bit of festive spark, and ends with a question that will push them to respond and keep the conversation flowing. These seasonal messages are also perfect for evoking emotions and nostalgia, which leads to a deeper and more personal connection.

A pro tip for the desi daters: Given India's diversity, be mindful of cultural differences. Take the chance to bond over polite curiosity about a match's regional tradition.

Perfect time to set the tone for a meetup- The ultimate goal of an online dater is to take things from the digital platform to IRL, especially when the connection is great. While the festival rush is still fresh, daters can take the opportunity to set the tone for a post-festivity meetup.

Tip: Try casually hinting at meeting IRL after the dust of all the celebrations has settled down. Instead of rushing to ask a match on a date, plant the seed subtly; it takes off the pressure but still shows that things are progressing in the relationship. A simple message acknowledging the busy schedule during the festive season shows that you are considerate of their time and also gives the perfect scope to keep the conversation going till the in-person meetup; for instance- "I'm sure you have a packed schedule this festive season. Let's grab a cup of coffee after Christmas is over?" or "After all the family time, do you think we can catch a movie together?" It keeps the conversation and the proposal to meet up playful and fun, and people appreciate things that feel more natural and spontaneous.

Here's a pro tip: Keep it flexible; the festive season is immediately followed by the infamous Big Fat Indian Wedding season. Your match's social calendar can be packed with invites. Serious daters can acknowledge the viral "shaadi season" and add a humourous twist to the meetup suggestions- "If we survive this wedding season, shall we make a pact to meet up?" Not only will it secure a date, but it will also set the stage for future plans.

The festive season is the perfect backdrop to ace your dating game. So let your profile sparkle a little brighter and date with more confidence. By the end of all the celebrations, you might find someone special- or at least, some fun dates!