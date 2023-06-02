From Citrus Fruits To Turmeric: These Foods Can Calm Your Nerves And Help You Deal With Anxiety

Anxiety is a natural response to stressful situations, and it's important to understand that it's not always a negative experience. In fact, it can serve as a helpful mechanism, keeping us alert and prepared for action. However, anxiety often manifests as jitters, unease, or worry, even in the absence of any visible threat. It's important to distinguish anxiety from fear, which is our body's instinctive reaction to immediate danger.

Both stress and anxiety can have detrimental effects on our overall well-being. They make us vulnerable to a wide range of health issues. Interestingly, there is a strong argument that when we're under stress, we tend to make poor dietary choices. Stress hormones, such as cortisol, can have negative impacts on our health, and hormonal imbalances can further contribute to our stress levels. So why not soothe our frazzled nerves by selecting the right foods?

Here are some food types that can help manage anxiety:

Embrace Complex Carbs

Complex carbs release energy into the bloodstream for longer. Carbs also promote a brain chemical called serotonin, which is the happy hormone. It is imperative to ensure a well-spaced meal with oats, whole wheat, quinoa, barley or other whole grains in it.

Make Citrus Fruits Part Of Your Daily Diet

Citrus fruits contain Vitamin C, which is beneficial for managing stress. Stress releases the “flight or fight” hormone in the body. If it's elevated for too long, it's linked to all kinds of health problems. Oranges, lemons, grapefruits, pomelos, and limes are rich sources of Vitamin C

Foods High In Magnesium

There's a link between magnesium and reducing brain functions that make you anxious. The most effective way to get magnesium into your diet is to eat green leafy vegetables. From spinach to kale, avocados, beans and bananas are also helpful. Magnesium reduces inflammation, which is one of anxiety's side effects.

Zinc-Rich Diet

Zinc which can be found in cashews, poultry, and eggs helps our body deal with stress and is essential for a healthy nervous system and a healthy vagus nerve that connects the brain to the rest of the body.

Add Turmeric To Your Diet

Curcumin, a bioactive compound in turmeric, is linked to boosting the happy hormones serotonin and dopamine, which help reduce anxiety and depression.

Fruits, whole grains, green leafy vegetables, healthy fats, nuts and spices provide many health benefits. Herbs help us fight infections and boost our immunity. A valuable reminder to keep stress and anxiety at bay is to eat healthy, exercise daily, drink a lot of water and lead a balanced life.