5 Essential Tips To Make Your Home Child-Friendly - Check Expert's Tips

By Cyrus Mody

Children grow healthy in a space where they feel comfortable and happy. So, it is very important to transform the interiors of homes, where they spend most of their time. Nowadays a personal space for children has become very important, where they can sleep, learn, enjoy, and much more.

Creating a healthy and comfortable environment for children that is aesthetically pleasing and amusing is critical. There are numerous obvious changes that must be made before a home is ready to address the needs of children. Here are some easy-to-follow tips to turn your home into a comfortable, functional, and elegant space.

1. Rounded Furniture

Furniture with pointed edges is something to reconsider when it comes to child-proofing your home. This also is otherwise beneficial in general as sharp edges can be a cause for many unforeseen injuries and damages. Instead, choose furniture with rounded edges to reduce such mishaps. One can also use bumper pads to sharp-edged furniture to reduce the possibility of accidents.

2. Baby Gates

For good reason, gates have been a staple of child safety for as long as we can remember. You can keep your child safe from falls by installing a gate at the top and bottom of your stairs. Because of their sleek appearance and convenient design, retractable gates have become a homeowner’s favourite.

(Pic: Pexels)

3. Child Locks and Covers

Locks are one of the most common home safety measures that a parent can implement. There are numerous features in the house that should be locked if children are present, ranging from toilets to high cabinets to windows. Furthermore, outlets should always be covered with plugs because they are one of the most accessible hazards to children in the home.

4. Bring Nature Into Their Spaces

Plants in the home not only provide a great source of oxygen, but they also appear to have a positive effect on the mind! While you may have a few house plants around, why not assign your child the task of caring for their own plant in their bedroom? Make it an adventure by going to a garden centre and selecting a plant and a pot together. Buy a simple terracotta pot that your child can then paint or decorate.

5. Be Creative With Storage

Use multifunctional furniture. Clutter can be reduced by incorporating smart storage solutions. If you are worried about toys piling up in your living room, turn storage into a design element by incorporating baskets into empty corners and attractive boxes into open shelves. These items will not only be useful for storing items, but they will also add colour and texture to the room. Choose a two-tiered coffee table with toy baskets on the bottom shelf, or a table with drawers. Organize toys and board games in a trunk or chest that also functions as a small table. Add lift-up storage beneath the window seats.

