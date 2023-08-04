5 Ways To Maximise Space In Kitchen And Say Goodbye To Clutter - Expert's Tips

The kitchen, often referred to as the heart of the home, plays a central role in our daily lives. The kitchen is the place where a family's day begins; often it's where you eat and hang out. So when it comes to the interiors of the kitchen, it is very important to ensure that the space is used to its full potential. Sukriti Sharrma, Partner, Plüsch - a brand dealing with luxury living - says, "By selecting high-quality materials and implementing efficient storage solutions, we can create a kitchen that functions seamlessly and exudes a captivating aesthetic."

5 Kitchen Organisation Ideas To Utilise Maximum Space

Sukriti Sharrma lists out some ways in which you can maximise your kitchen space. Read on.



1. Ceiling Length Cabinets

Optimise your storage space by extending your cabinets all the way to the ceiling. "This clever technique allows you to utilise those hard-to-reach areas for storing items that are not needed daily but require occasional use. When implementing this space-maximizing strategy, opt for light-coloured finishes for your kitchen cabinet shutters. This choice ensures that your kitchen maintains a visually balanced and airy feel, avoiding the appearance of excessive storage," says Sharrma.

2. Island Counters

Consider incorporating an island in your kitchen space to maximise both storage and counter space. "Adding an island provides the opportunity to utilise the area below for extra storage with drawers or pull-out shelves while offering ample surface area above for various culinary activities," Sharrma advises.

3. Concealed Appliances

Opt for built-in appliances to maintain a clean and streamlined look in your kitchen while maximising available counter space. Concealing cutlery, sockets, and appliances helps create a pristine and elegant atmosphere, keeping your kitchen organised and clutter-free, says Sharrma.

4. Larders And Wall Nooks

Create additional storage space in your kitchen by incorporating wall nooks or larders. "These innovative solutions effectively utilise the depth of your kitchen, providing a convenient and space-saving storage option. Larders function as compact pantries, allowing you to keep spices, oils, and other ingredients neatly organised in one dedicated area. With customisable designs to suit individual preferences and kitchen styles, these storage features enhance both functionality and aesthetics," says Sharrma.

5. Coffee Stations and Mini Bars

While open floor plans are often favoured for their ability to create a sense of spaciousness and facilitate interaction, they may not be practical or suitable for all homes, says Sharrma. "An innovative approach to optimising kitchen space is incorporating a coffee station or mini bar in the dining room or living room area. This not only reduces congestion in the kitchen during social gatherings but also allows the living and dining spaces to seamlessly extend into the culinary experience," she adds.