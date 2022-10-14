Diwali 2022 cleaning tips: REMOVE THESE items from home immediately, otherwise face BAD LUCK!

Remove These Things Before Diwali: It's that time of the year when everything is lit up and festive spirit is in the air! Diwali, the festival of lights is just days away. Apart from other rituals that are common to all festivals - get-togethers with family and friends, eating yummy food - in Diwali, cleanliness takes a special significance. It's believed that a clean house is blessed by Goddess Lakshmi. Also, who doesn't like a freshly-minted home?

Over the months, in our day-to-day lives, we gather a lot of stuff in our homes, many of which have little use or are damaged. While we don't always pay heed to these things, it's important to discard certain things ahead of Diwali, as you get down to cleaning your house. Let's check the list.

Diwali 2022: DISCARD these 5 items IMMEDIATELY

1. A broken glass in the house is a symbol of bad luck. According to Vastu, it spreads negative energy in the house. If you are cleaning the house on Diwali, make sure to discard all broken glasses. Broken glasses are believed to stop progress and cause a financial loss in the family.

2. Our homes are nowadays equipped with many types of electronic items. If any of your gadgets have broken down, get them repaired before Diwali. If it is no longer in working condition, discard it before Diwali.

3. Broken idols bring in bad luck and are an ominous sign, as per Vastu. If there is any broken idol in your house of worship, in a dignified manner, remove them from your house.

4. Broken furniture is also considered inauspicious. Repair the ahead of Diwali, and if you have no plans of using them, discard them.

5. If there is any old clock in the house that has stopped working, repair it and get it running. A clock that has stopped brings bad luck in the house.



(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not endorse or confirm this.)