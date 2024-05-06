Give Your Home A Summer Makeover With Right Colour Palette: Vibrant Wall Statements To Pattern Play

Summer means high temperatures and scorching sun. Just like our bodies, our homes also need to cool down and rejuvenate for the blazing heat. When it comes to home decor, the colour palette plays a huge role in giving your home a cheerful transformation. Architect Gagandeep Kapila, Co-Founder & Principal Architect, Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture, shares some key tips.

1. Wall Statements

Summer means long days and soaring mercury, so your home needs a makeover that will reflect the vibrant energy of summer. Crisp whites and beiges are of course elegant and soothing for the eyes, but summer is also the perfect time to explore bolder hues. Ar. Gagandeep Kapila, Co-Founder & Principal Architect of WMA suggests, “Consider using an accent wall to create a focal point that draws the eye and injects a burst of sunshine into the space. This allows you to embrace the boldness without overwhelming the entire room. If your space boasts ample natural light, you can consider a more immersive approach, painting all four walls in a slightly toned-down version of your chosen colour.” She adds, “Balance is key here – pair vibrant walls with crisp white trim and furniture in natural tones like woven rattan or light wood. This creates a cohesive look that feels both energising and calming.”

2. Pattern Play

If you are planning to give your home a summery makeover, wallpapers can be the right choice for incorporating the perfect spirit into your space. Pick large-scale floral prints in bright colours. Geometric patterns can also evoke the energy of sunlight dappling through leaves. Ar. Gagandeep says, “Look for schemes that employ a limited set of colours, perhaps using neutrals as a base with pops of summer brights. If a full-blown pattern feels overwhelming, consider a feature wall with a subtle tropical motif, like palm fronds outlined in a soft shade of coral against a backdrop of a light, sandy beige.”

3. Layered Textiles

Add depth and dimension to your decor by layering textiles and creating a warm and inviting space. Ar. Gagandeep shares, “Layer textiles in fabrics with a touch of sophistication. Opt for linen throws in shades of coral or muted turquoise; pair them with cushions with accents of soft citrus yellow, and use woven rugs in natural fibres. All these can add a dash of the outdoors to your interiors.” She further suggests, “Don't shy away from mixing and matching patterns – stripes in calming neutrals can play off florals in muted summer brights, and solid-coloured throws can add grounding to a space with a lot of visual interest.”

So get set and give your homes a makeover this summer. As Ar. Gagandeep says, the key to a successful summer palette lies in embracing the season's vibrancy while maintaining a sense of balance.