Home Decor: 10 Cool Tips To Give Your Living Space A Refreshing Makeover In Summer

As the mercury soars, it becomes essential to give our homes a refreshing, cool makeover. From decor style to the choice of fabric for furnishings, every small detail goes a long way in creating the perfect space for summer that can be your oasis for cool. Ar Anurag Pashine, Principal Architect at Salankar Pashine and Associates, shares a guide to make your home apt for summer.

How To Make Your Home Summer Ready - 10 Points

Anurag Pashine shares the following 10 tips for your home in the summer months:

1. Refined Colour Schemes: Indian summer means blazing heat and the thought of blue skies and clear water lends a sense of serenity. So opt for similar colour palettes - include shades like crisp whites, serene blues, and tranquil greens that will reflect light and create a breezy, airy ambience.

2. Sophisticated Fabrics: Opt for linens, cotton, and silks and introduce furnishings in bamboo, rattan, or wicker. These will add texture while invoking a breezy and tropical feel.

3. Green Pick: Choose some pretty indoor plants that will not only serve as natural air purifiers but also be the centre of attraction for your home decor. Pick plants that can thrive indoors and which complement the aesthetic of your spaces.

4. Optimised Lighting: If you are hanging curtains or using blinders, do it smartly so that natural light streams in, while maintaining the privacy of your space. For artificial lighting, select fixtures that emit a cooler spectrum. This is ideal to make your home look fresh in summer.

5. Elegant Textiles: Summer is the season for lightweight, breathable fabrics and this is not just true of the clothes you wear but the textile of your home. Pick pillows, pillowcases, bedsheets etc that contribute to a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.

6. Innovative Flooring Solutions: If you are planning on bigger makeovers, you can change the flooring and choose options that naturally stay cool, such as Kota stone, tiles, polished concrete, or lighter wood, to provide a subtle, underfoot cooling effect.

7. Aquatic Accents: Add a dash of water element to your interiors. A sleek indoor fountains, for instance, will immediately lend a cooling touch to your interiors.

8. Enhanced Air Circulation: Despite the growing use of air conditioners, Indian homes are synonymous with ceiling fans. Choose stylish ceiling fans which will add to the aesthetics while being also effective in enhancing air circulation.

9. Minimalism: A decluttered home is pleasing visually and also makes for healthier living. So be minimalistic and feel a sense of calm.

10. Blurred Boundaries: Decorate your indoor and outdoor living areas in a way that there is a seamless integration and your entire home remains summer-ready.