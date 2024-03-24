Holi 2024 Decor With Vastu Tips To Enhance Health And Happiness At Home

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time for joy and celebration. But did you know its origins were deeply rooted in promoting health and well-being? Traditionally, Holi wasn't about throwing powdered colours but bathing in fragrant, flower-infused water. Back in the day, towards the end of February and the first two weeks of March, people used readily available Tesu flowers. They brewed these flowers in hot water, creating a colourful, natural bath solution.

This practice had a specific purpose. Winter weather makes our skin acidic, which is helpful for protection during the colder months. However, this natural acidic balance gets disrupted as spring approaches and the weather warms. The floral bath was a way to gently restore the skin's pH balance. The colour was simply a byproduct of the natural ingredients. This tradition emphasises a healthier way to celebrate Holi, promoting overall well-being through the power of nature.

Embracing Nature's Colors on Holi

Holi is also a time of transition, marking the shift from winter to summer. Traditionally, people didn't use artificial colours. Instead, they played with the vibrant hues offered by nature – the same flowers used in the baths. This connection with nature serves as a reminder to our bodies that warmer weather is approaching.

Similarly for home decor, Kuntal Vyas Aggarwal, Founder and Design Head, Resaiki interiors and architecture design studio shares simple ways in accordance with vastu shastra principles to help improve and bring good health and happiness at home.

Here are some ideas to bring a touch of tradition and well-being to your Holi celebration:

Natural Color Decorations: Forget the chemical-laden powders and embrace the beauty of flowers. Decorate your home with vibrant blooms like marigolds, roses, and hibiscus.

Directional Colors: Inspired by Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian architecture system, incorporate specific colours in different directions of your home. For example, use light blue in the north, green in the east, red in the south, and orange in the southeast. You can achieve this with colourful paper cutouts or natural elements like plants and fabrics.

Holi Symbols: Draw traditional and positive symbols on small pieces of paper in the corresponding Vastu colours for each direction. This adds a touch of tradition and auspiciousness to your decor.

Incorporating natural colors and elements into your Holi celebrations not only adds beauty but also honors the festival's deep-rooted connection to health and rejuvenation.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)