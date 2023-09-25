Home Decor Ideas: Get Festive-Ready With These Easy Tips

Ganeshostasav, which kick-started recently with Ganesh Chaturthi, has heralded the festive season in India. Come October-November, there will be a slew of festivals - Navratri/Durga Puja, Dhanteras, Diwali, Kali Puja, Karva Chauth, Bhai Dooj - while December will see Christmas and year-end festivities. While every festival is unique, there are some common tips that you can follow while decorating your homes this festive season. Krsnaa Mehta, Founder and Design Director of India Circus, says, "Embracing the spirit of festivity, one can adorn their living space with an array of captivating elements, such as opulent centrepieces that catch your eye and inspire conversation, warm and shimmering string lights that infuse a touch of magic into every corner, and meticulously chosen candles casting a soft, welcoming glow."

How To Decorate Your Home In Festive Season

The right home decor ideas can transform your house into a haven of warmth and charm. "As the festive season approaches, it's the perfect time to infuse your living space with an inviting ambience that will not only lift your spirits but also set the stage for joyous celebrations," says Krsnaa Mehta. Mehta shares the following tips to do up your home this festive season:

1. Brighten Your Space: Create depth and visual interest by using a combination of different lighting sources. Combine overhead lighting with table lamps, candles, and string lights to achieve a layered effect. You can choose lamps and lights that enhance the festive atmosphere of your home decor while enhancing the aesthetics. Whether you're aiming for a warm and cosy setting or a colourful and lively celebration, thoughtful lighting choices can truly elevate your festive decor.

2. Serve In Style: Select decorative bowls made from materials like copper, wood or ceramic to serve sweets, dry fruits, or offerings like kumkum and akshata (sacred rice). Compartment platters are excellent for organizing and serving a variety of sweets and snacks. They come with separate sections or compartments for different items.

3. Elegant Table Settings: Invest in elegant dinnerware, glassware, and cutlery for your festive meal. Choose items with elaborate designs or metallic elements to give your table a hint of glitz. Use sturdy table runners or tablecloths with festive colours or patterns. Use a stunning brass or silver Diya (oil light) as a centrepiece.

4. Festive Drapes: During festivals, adding festive drapes to your home can make it feel cosy and welcoming. Due to durability, bright colours, and ease of maintenance, poly canvas curtains can be a fantastic option for festive home décor. Search for poly canvas curtains with festive patterns like classic motifs, and luxurious silk patterns to enhance the beauty and ambience of your festive celebration.

5. Themed Decor: Choose a specific theme for your festivities and decorate accordingly. It adds a touch of enchantment and coherence to the celebrations, transforming any space into a captivating, immersive experience. Whether it's the warm and rustic charm of an autumn harvest theme, the sparkling elegance of a winter wonderland, or the vibrant and tropical vibes of summer, a well-executed theme brings together all the elements of decor, from colour schemes and centrepieces to lighting and music.

"From vibrant colours to eco-friendly accents, from soothing aromas to elegant textiles, it's time to welcome the festivities with open arms and a home that radiates warmth and charm," Krsnaa Mehta signs off.