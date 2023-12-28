Home Decor Trends For 2024: 7 Colours That Can Transform Your Space

A new year is upon us and this is the right time to reimagine and rejuvenate your homes. Colours dominate our home decor scene and whether you are repainting your walls or adding a dash of colours to your interiors in the form of cushions, curtains or other accessories, new hues can transform the look and feel of a house. Vijai Subramanian, Founder and Chairman of Royaloak Furniture, shares with us a list of trendy colour schemes for 2024 that can give your homes a complete makeover.

1. Tranquil Teal Tones

The year 2024 will see a lot of soothing tones like teal. This versatile colour adds a sense of calmness and sophistication to any room. Whether it's a teal accent wall or statement furniture pieces, this colour scheme brings a touch of tranquillity to your home.

2. Earthy Terracotta Hues

Embrace the warmth of terracotta tones. These earthy hues not only create a cosy atmosphere but also add a contemporary flair. Consider terracotta-coloured throw pillows, vases, or even a feature wall to infuse your space with a welcoming charm.

3. Mystical Midnight Blues

Midnight Blue is making a bold statement in 2024. This deep, rich hue creates a sense of mystery and elegance. Incorporate it into your decor through furnishings like sofas or accent walls for a touch of sophistication.

4. Opulent Olive Greens

Olive green is set to dominate home interiors this year. Its versatility allows for a seamless blend of various styles. From olive green upholstery to kitchen cabinets, this colour brings a touch of nature indoors while exuding a sense of opulence.

5. Regal Jewel Tones

Bring a touch of luxury into your home with regal jewel tones such as emerald green, sapphire blue, and royal purple. These bold colours add a sense of drama and opulence, transforming your space into a regal haven.

6. Neutral Warmth With Caramel Accents

Neutrals are timeless and in 2024, caramel is taking center stage. Use caramel accents in furniture, decor or even wall colours to add warmth and sophistication without overpowering the space.

7. Whispering Blush Pinks

Soft blush pink continues to reign supreme in the world of decor. This gentle hue brings a touch of romance and serenity. Incorporate blush pink in furnishings, wall colours or decor accessories for a subtle yet impactful look.