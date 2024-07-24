How Chemicals Weaken The Roots of Hair?

Are you applying chemicals to make the hair smoother , frizz free and strong? Thinking that they will really contribute to the betterment of the hairs. Whereas no chemical is good for natural hairs. We all want to take care of our hairs in the best way possible but while doing that. We forget that not only external products are responsible for healthy hair. There are many aspects which leave an impact on natural hairs. Whenever we put any chemical on our hairs the roots alo get in the touch. These chemicals weaken the roots too. Sometimes the haircare products we think are contributing to the betterment of your scalp and hair are actually the real culprit. Unguides haircare might damage the hair. What to do if not using chemicals?

How to Take Care of The hair Roots:-

Avoid Over Cleansing: Sometimes overuse of shampoo can lead to frizzy hair and Dry scalp. Cleansing is an important part but watch the frequency of cleansing. These steps require your attention.

Heat: We love to style your hair in various styles that create a statement look but in that process we use too much heat. Avoid hairstyles which require heat and if you are applying heat do not forget to use heat protectant spray. Look after the hair health.

Healthy Diet: Diet is the essential aspect and contributes to hair health. If we are not contributing to our diet then no external product can actually contribute to solving the hair problem. A healthy diet is the key to happy hair. This habit of maintaining a healthy diet can contribute to hair health.

Organic Products: Try to opt for natural ingredients based products. Analyse your hair or seek professional help. Further make decisions toward the product that what to use and what to avoid. This way you can help yourself.

Air Dry: We tend to use a hair dryer or some tools to make our wet hairs dry but this snacks all the natural nourishment. This habit can make your hair dry and damaged. Avoid using tools to let your hair air dry whenever it is possible.

Light Fabric: Replacing your heavy towel to light fabric or you can use an old T - shirt when wrapping your hairs. This helps to dry the air easily and doesn't break the hair.

Oiling: When we use various chemicals this pulls out all the natural oil from the scalp and hair. To balance out the damage, oiling is a must. Find the way oiling suits your hair. You can massage your scalp with oil and keep it for half an hour and then wash it.

Remember, Understand the hair type and choose everything accordingly. These are some basic steps which might help you in maintaining good healthy hair. In any case this article does not replace the professional advice.