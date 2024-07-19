How Reducing Screen Time May Help To Improve The Child’s Mental Wellbeing

We all become so addicted to mobile phones or tablets that screens have become an important part of our lives and children are no exception. While we can not ignore that these devices entertain, we learn different things and develop hobbies and even it give us ways to connect with people too much screen time can hurt your children’s mental well-being.

The presence of digital devices in human life has been debated in long discussions. Digital devices have reshaped leisure time however, the constant stream of this endless entertainment wraps time and before you can control it will be too late.

Especially for your kids spending hours on digital gadgets or devices can impact their cognitive health. Childhood is the time for development whether physical or emotional but in this technology-friendly period, we all get addicted to these devices that not just our thoughts but our lifestyle too. Prolonged periods of sitting and usage of phones reduce physical activities and lead to obesity and bad posture in children.

Here is how you reducing screen time can make a big difference:

1 Better Sleep Quality - The screen your children use late at night has impacted your eyes and brain. Asthenopia can be caused by overuse of the eye because it strains your eyes and your child may feel headaches, tiredness, and eye pain. They can also lose interest in tasks such as studying or grasping new things. The blue light emitted by screens can disturb the body’s natural sleep cycle and may result in difficulty in waking up. But parents must ensure that their children have screen time at least an hour before bed which leads to good quality of sleep, essential for mood and overall health.

2 Increase Focus And Attention - Excessive screen time or phone usage may contribute to shorter attention spans and difficulty in focusing, however, by reducing the screen time or with strict rules and regulations on your child parents can improve their ability to concentrate on tasks whether it is their hobbies and schoolwork. This will promote better academic performance and more meaningful interactions.

3 Increased Physical Activity - When children spend prolonged time sitting in front of the phone they may lack physical activities which are important for physical health and overall development. Engage your children in exercises and physical activities such as sports or swimming which releases the endorphins hormone in the brain that acts as a natural mood lifter.

4 Enhanced Social Skills - Spending too much time on social media or phone screens can limit face-to-face interactions. Parents can reduce the screen time which allows children to engage more with family and friends in person. This promotes them to develop important social skills including reading body language, how to talk confidently, building empathy, promoting understanding and social cues.

5 Lower Risk Of Depression And Anxiety - Many studies have shown a connection between excessive screen time and increased levels of anxiety and depression in many children. Byt by reducing back on screen time children can limit their exposure to negative content and online abuse which are the main contributors to these mental health issues.

While digital devices offer undeniable benefits your children’s well-being must reduce screen time and promote other activities from better sleep to increased focus. Childhood is the time for creativity, exploring new things, and building strong relationships. Encourage your children to step away from the screen and embrace the beautiful world