How To Deal With Difficult People Who Just Don’t Listen - All You Need To Know

You must have countered a conversation where you are talking about a particular topic but someone just hops in between the conversations and leads in a totally new direction. This is a sign that you are dealing with a person who might have issues with listening. This situation can occur in any circumstances. It can take place in professional, personal and public forums. This can be annoying sometimes but it is not fair if we put all the blame on just one person. All of us want to be heard. Some people are able to communicate their opinions easily but some friends have difficulty doing it. Let’s understand this more.

Why Do People Have this Stubborn Behaviour?

We all are dealing with thousands of situations to maintain the flow in our life. The personality you have right now. This is the reflection of your past experiences. The stubbornness comes when the person feels that no one listens to them or has ever understood their situation. This experience of their life makes them stubborn. Having poor listening skills is a very common issue. This might contribute to generating the feeling of defensiveness, aggressiveness and spontaneously reacting to things.

How to Deal With People?

Allow them to talk: Whenever dealing with difficult people allow them to talk. When we are in a conversation we all want to be heard in this race some people might feel left out.

Make them feel that they can express: Who has issues in listening also deals with the problem in expressing themselves. Making them comfortable enough that they share the problems with you can contribute in levelling up their communication skills.

Don’t expect a sudden change: This is a long process and it takes time. So expecting that they will suddenly change their personality can make you restless. So try to stay more patient around them.

Use your communication skills: Utilise your communication skills. Do not cut them just to make them understand that they have poor communication skills. Rather try to make them aware about this problem. This will give a sense of accepting the problem and working towards it.

Communicating is about sharing your views and thoughts. This can be a very daunting task for some and some find it is just a piece of cake. Work on yourself and help others too. This way we can maintain a healthy environment.