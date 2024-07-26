How To Prevent Motion Sickness?

Road trips are never easy, especially for those who have motion sickness, right? The constant motion, twisted roads, and prolonged travel time can make even the most enthusiastic traveler tired. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

Here are some easy ways to avoid motion sickness when you are on the go to make your trip enjoyable.

Choose an Appropriate Seat

The seat you choose can significantly impact your susceptibility to motion sickness. For example, sitting in the front passenger seat of a car is the best option as it allows you to look straight ahead and focus on the horizon.

Medication

Health experts suggest taking an antihistamine can help in avoiding motion sickness to a large extent, and you can buy these medications without a prescription. Take these medicines at least 30 to 60 minutes before you travel. Additionally, try ginger or lemon, which many studies have recommended as a traditional remedy for motion sickness. In extreme cases, consider medical consultation.

Avoid Strong Odors in Your Car

Strong smells, whether from car leather, perfume, or exhaust fumes, can trigger motion sickness. Thus, it is advised to avoid strong odors or sit far from them.

Keep Air Flowing

Good ventilation helps in reducing motion sickness as it allows for the exchange of stale air from the car with fresh air. This will reduce your nausea and make you comfortable.

Relaxation Techniques

The best way to relax your body is to sit in a comfortable position and listen to music. Music releases endorphins in your body, making you calmer and happier. If napping is your buddy, allow your body to relax by taking naps during car rides.

So, the next time you’re making plans for a road trip, keep these tips in mind. With the right approach, you can train your body to adjust to this situation and enjoy your journey.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)