Infection To Bad Odor: The Benefits Of Rubbing Garlic Oil On Your Feet Every Day.

Actress Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself rubbing garlic on her feet on social media a few days ago. After that, many people also expressed their curiosity about what happens when garlic is applied to the feet. In this situation, if you don't know, let us know that garlic is very healthy and also good for your feet. Garlic has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to get rid of many health problems.





Applying garlic to the feet reduces swelling in the feet. This is because of the anti-inflammatory properties it contains. So, if you have been walking a lot or your feet are swollen and painful due to some disease, rubbing garlic on your feet can be very beneficial.The risk of foot disease is high during the rainy season. In such a situation, rubbing garlic on the feet protects against fungal infections of the feet due to its antimicrobial properties. In addition, it protects against athlete's foot.The antimicrobial properties of garlic kill bacteria on the feet. These bacteria begin to multiply on the skin of the feet due to sweat, which causes a bad smell. Therefore, an easy way to get rid of foot odor is to rub cloves of garlic on your feet.Garlic also helps relieve pain. Hence, if you suffer from foot pain or the soles of your feet starts hurting for some reason, either from excessive walking or from an injury, you can rub two or four cloves of garlic on your feet to reduce the pain.Due to prolonged use or soiling of shoes, the feet begin to itch. Especially between the toes and soles. In such a situation, applying garlic helps a lot in getting rid of itchy feet because garlic kills the bacteria and fungi present in the feet.Be sure to dilute the garlic oil with a carrier oil, as it can be strong. Also consult a doctor if you have sensitive skin or allergies.