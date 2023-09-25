Kid-Friendly Furniture: Durable And Safe Options for Your Family Home

Creating a warm and secure place for your children at home starts with the ambiance and aura of your home. Ambiance and aura come with the things used in interior making. So starting with the right furniture you can make your home more welcoming.

According to Mr. Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, "Kids are naturally full of energy and curious to know the things around them, so picking the right kind of furniture that will be durable and safe to use is very essential to ensure the longevity of furniture and the well-being of the kids by using that furniture at home."

Durable and Safe Options For Choosing Kid-Friendly Furniture

Let's understand some simple yet effective tips for selecting the right kid-friendly furniture that strikes the perfect balance between home decor, style, durability, and safety.

Material Matters: When we are talking about furniture keeping in mind the safety of kids, first of all material that we are going to choose is very important. Go for furniture made up of easy-to-clean materials like metal, solid wood, or plastic.

Stain-Resistant Fabrics: With kids spills and stains in a family-friendly home are normal on upholstered furniture like sofas and chairs. So choosing an easy-to-clean and stain-resistant fabric can increase the durability and longevity of the investment that you are making in furniture.

Multi-functional furniture: A family-friendly home requires more space so using various furniture for various purposes is not an intelligent choice. For example, a storage ottoman can serve as both a comfortable seat and a place to store toys.

Avoid sharp edges: Having furniture with sharp edges is very harmful for a family with small kids in the home. So going with the rounded edges in tables, chairs, and other furniture is very important because they are designed keeping kids in mind for safety purposes to prevent injuries.

Secure Shelving Units: For perfectly organizing books and toys , compartments or storage units designed in furniture is a must. To avoid them toppling over, make sure they are firmly fastened to the wall.

Easy-to-Clean Surfaces: Kids are always messy and cleaning surfaces become a part of life . Having a complicated surface of furniture can become tough to clean such spaces.to save you time and irritation, go for furniture having easy clean surfaces.

Check for Safety Certifications: Always look for furniture that is certified and meets all the safety standards. Check these certifications specifically for items like high chairs, cribs, and foldable tables.

Avoid Small Parts: Always go with furniture equipped with fewer small decorative items as they are harmful to kids and detaching these items can invite choking accidents for kids.

Invest in Quality: Investing in furniture always gives durability and longevity assurance. Sometimes budget-friendly options might seem appealing but investing in higher quality furniture will go for the long run.

Go with soft furnishings: When you invest in quality assured kids-friendly furniture, it is a must to give it a personal touch with soft furnishings like cushions, rugs, and curtains.

Always keep in mind that taking a little more time to carefully choose your furnishings now might result in a lifetime of happiness for your family.