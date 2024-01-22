trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2712767
NewsLifestyle
AYODHYA RAM MANDIR

Life Lessons From Ramayana: Psychiatrist's Guide For Healthy Lifestyle And Sound Mental Health

Ram Lalla's pran partistha ceremony has concluded with the first look of idol unveiled for the public. With the consecretion ceremony, there are some life lessons that epic Ramayana can teach us about our lifestyle and mental health.

Written By Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 08:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Life Lessons From Ramayana: Psychiatrist's Guide For Healthy Lifestyle And Sound Mental Health The Ramayana, an ancient Indian epic, imparts timeless life lessons (Pic courtesy: Freepik)

The Ramayana, an ancient Indian epic, imparts timeless life lessons crucial for a healthy and sound mental state. As a psychiatrist, I delve into its profound teachings. Embracing empathy, like Lord Rama, fosters emotional well-being. Sita's resilience teaches us to navigate challenges with grace. Hanuman exemplifies the power of unwavering focus and loyalty, promoting mental strength. Through the epic, balance emerges as a key theme, emphasizing the need for equilibrium in life's pursuits. By integrating these lessons, one can cultivate a robust mental health foundation, transcending time and culture. In today's fast-paced world, the Ramayana offers a therapeutic guide for a fulfilling and balanced life.

According to Dr Pankaj Borade, Consultant Psychiatrist, at Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, "The Ramayana, a timeless epic, offers profound insights into managing stress and promoting mental well-being through the experiences of its central characters. Lord Rama's composed demeanor in adversity becomes a model for stress management. His commitment to righteousness and mindfulness inspires a balanced mindset, fostering resilience in the face of modern life complexities."

Dr Pankaj adds, "Hanuman, a powerful figure in the Ramayana, imparts crucial lessons for boosting mental well-being. His unwavering dedication emphasizes the importance of a clear life purpose for motivation and direction. Hanuman's emotional control highlights the value of cultivating emotional intelligence, and his fearless attitude encourages courage and personal growth. Through selfless service, he underscores the positive impact of kindness on mental well-being."

"Sita, a central figure, provides insights into mental well-being through her resilient character. Her enduring patience and self-reliance in tough times showcase the strength relationships gain from resilience. Sita's emotional intelligence encourages self-awareness for better mental well-being, and her empathy emphasizes the positive impact on relationships and creating an emotionally supportive environment, highlights Dr Pankaj.

Dr Pankaj further says, "On the contrary, Ravana's character offers a cautionary tale for mental well-being. His unbridled ambition and ego underscore the importance of balancing ambition with humility. Ravana's impulsive decisions serve as a lesson in impulse control for better decision-making and emotional stability. His experience of isolation and loneliness highlights the value of meaningful connections for overall mental health."

"The Ramayana provides a rich source of wisdom for navigating the complexities of mental well-being. Whether through Lord Rama's resilience, Hanuman's dedication, Sita's strength, or the cautionary tale of Ravana, individuals can find valuable lessons to enhance their emotional and mental health", concludes Dr Pankaj.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look
DNA Video
DNA: France Bans Imam Entry