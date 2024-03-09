71st Miss World 2024 LIVE Updates: Karan Johar To Co-Host Beauty Pageant, Check When And Where To Watch
India is set to host the 71st Miss World pageant after a gap of 28 years. Former Miss World Megan Young and filmmaker Karan Johar will be hosting the prestigious event. Representing India will be Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India 2022. Here are the latest updates on the beauty pageant fianle.
Trending Photos
The 71st Miss World pageant, after a 28-year hiatus, has finally arrived in India. The Beauty with a Purpose festival commenced with a stunning opening ceremony on February 20 and will conclude with a magnificent grand finale in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022, will represent India among contestants from 120 countries. The anticipation is high as we eagerly await to witness the crowning of this year's Miss World.
Former Miss World Megan Young and filmmaker Karan Johar are set to host the grand affair. Alongside their captivating hosting prowess, the finale evening also promises to be an unforgettable spectacle with sensational performances.
The 12-member panel for the 71st Miss World pageant has been announced. It includes Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, CEO of Miss World Organization Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Jamil Said, and Vineet Jain as the judges for this year's edition.
Follow Zee News English for the Latest Updates on 71st Miss World 2024
Miss World 2024: Judges Panel
The panel of judges for the pageant has been announced, comprising Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, CEO of Miss World Organisation Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Jamil Said, and Vineet Jain. Additionally, three former Miss World titleholders will also serve as judges, although their names have not been revealed yet.
Miss World 2024 Updates: When And Where To Watch?
Viewers interested in watching the opening ceremony live can tune in to the official website at missworld.com. In the upcoming weeks, many significant competitions will occur in various cities throughout the country.
71st Miss World 2024 Updates: Who Is Representing India?
Representing India is Sini Shetty, the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2022 title. She will proudly carry the Indian National Flag at the international event, which will see contestants from 120 countries competing for the prestigious title.