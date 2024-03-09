71st Miss World 2024 LIVE Updates: Karan Johar To Co-Host Beauty Pageant, Check When And Where To Watch

The 71st Miss World pageant, after a 28-year hiatus, has finally arrived in India. The Beauty with a Purpose festival commenced with a stunning opening ceremony on February 20 and will conclude with a magnificent grand finale in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022, will represent India among contestants from 120 countries. The anticipation is high as we eagerly await to witness the crowning of this year's Miss World.

Former Miss World Megan Young and filmmaker Karan Johar are set to host the grand affair. Alongside their captivating hosting prowess, the finale evening also promises to be an unforgettable spectacle with sensational performances.

The 12-member panel for the 71st Miss World pageant has been announced. It includes Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde, CEO of Miss World Organization Julia Evelyn Morley CBE, Amruta Fadnavis, Sajid Nadiadwala, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Jamil Said, and Vineet Jain as the judges for this year's edition.