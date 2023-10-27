In October, sky enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the upcoming partial lunar eclipse, which will be the second lunar eclipse of the year, following the penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5. Lunar eclipses have fascinated cultures for millennia due to their spiritual and mystical significance. These celestial events offer a rare and breathtaking opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers to witness a truly unique occurrence.

1) Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) 2023 Date in India

A partial lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky soon. This event, one of three lunar eclipse types, occurs when the Moon partially traverses the Earth's shadow, casting a reddish-brown hue over a portion of it. Know the essential details about the date, time, location, and how to observe this Chandra Grahan in October 2023.

2) Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) 2023 Time in India

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 begins (New Delhi): 11:31pm, October 28, 2023

Lunar Eclipse October 2023 ends (New Delhi): 3:36am, October 29, 2023.

3) Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) 2023 When And How To Watch In India

A partial lunar eclipse will take place and will be visible from Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica and Oceania. It will be visible in the south-western sky from New Delhi.