LIVE Updates | Chandra Grahan 2023 In India Date and Time: Lunar Eclipse's Effect On Zodiac Signs
A partial lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky soon; Know date, time, location, and how to observe this Chandra Grahan in October 2023.
In October, sky enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the upcoming partial lunar eclipse, which will be the second lunar eclipse of the year, following the penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5. Lunar eclipses have fascinated cultures for millennia due to their spiritual and mystical significance. These celestial events offer a rare and breathtaking opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and stargazers to witness a truly unique occurrence.
1) Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) 2023 Date in India
A partial lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky soon. This event, one of three lunar eclipse types, occurs when the Moon partially traverses the Earth's shadow, casting a reddish-brown hue over a portion of it. Know the essential details about the date, time, location, and how to observe this Chandra Grahan in October 2023.
2) Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) 2023 Time in India
Lunar Eclipse October 2023 begins (New Delhi): 11:31pm, October 28, 2023
Lunar Eclipse October 2023 ends (New Delhi): 3:36am, October 29, 2023.
3) Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) 2023 When And How To Watch In India
A partial lunar eclipse will take place and will be visible from Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica and Oceania. It will be visible in the south-western sky from New Delhi.
Lunar Eclipse's Effect On Zodiac Signs
Pisces
The eclipse may stir intense emotions and revelations in Pisces.
Aquarius
Aquarius individuals should remain open to unexpected opportunities in their career during eclipse.
Capricorn
Capricorns might encounter changes in personal relationships during the eclipse.
Sagittarius
They should embrace this opportunity as a time for personal growth and self-discovery.
Scorpio
Scorpios should prioritise their mental health during this phase.
Libra
Tensions in relationship may arise for Librans during the eclipse. The key for them is to exercise patience and avoid conflicts.
Virgo
Virgos are in for an introspective journey during the eclipse. They should embrace the changes in their personal growth and spirituality.
Leo
Leos should strive to maintain harmony in their relationships during the eclipse. Open communication is the key to avoid conflicts with loved ones.
Cancer:
The eclipse might make cancerians more emotionally sensitive.
Gemini:
Geminis out there, Lunar eclipse comes with an opportunity for self discovery.
Taurus:
You people need to be extra cautious when it comes to your finances. Unexpected finances may pop up which may lead to financial stress.
Aries:
Lunar Eclipse may stir up relationship challenges for Aries. It's cruical for them to remain patient and avoid conflicts.
Interesting Facts About Partial Lunar Eclipse
Lunar Phases: A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon enters Earth's shadow, as opposed to a total lunar eclipse where the entire Moon is in shadow.
Occurrence: Partial lunar eclipses are more common than total lunar eclipses. They can be observed from different parts of the world more frequently.
Coloration: During a partial lunar eclipse, the shaded part of the Moon may appear slightly darker or take on a reddish or coppery hue. This is due to the Earth's atmosphere scattering sunlight and allowing some of it to reach the Moon.
Penumbral and Umbral Phases: A partial lunar eclipse has penumbral and umbral phases. The penumbral phase is when the Moon enters the outer part of Earth's shadow, while the umbral phase is when it enters the darker, inner part.
Viewing: Partial lunar eclipses can be seen with the naked eye and don't require any special equipment for observation. They are safe to watch and are often easily visible.
Duration: The duration of a partial lunar eclipse can vary, but it typically lasts for several hours, including the penumbral and umbral phases.
Chandra Grahan 2023: What Is A Lunar Eclipse?
A lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, resulting in the Moon being cast in shadow. This phenomenon exclusively occurs during a full moon when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align perfectly. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth obstructs the Sun's light from reaching the Moon, giving it a distinctive reddish-brown or orange hue.
When And Where To Watch Lunar Eclipse?
A partial lunar eclipse will take place and will be visible from Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica and Oceania. It will be visible in the south-western sky from New Delhi.
Lunar Eclipse To Be Witnessed After 14 Days Of Solar Eclipse
Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be witnessed on October 28, just 14 days after after the Solar eclipse which occurred on 14 October.
What Is Special About Lunar Eclipse?
When Is Lunar Eclipse 2023?
A partial lunar eclipse is set to grace the night sky from October 28-29.