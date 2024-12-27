Lost 55 kg In 11 Months: Woman Shares Top 5 Weight Loss Tips To Kickstart Your Journey

Rajii Ghanghas shared five key tips to help accelerate your weight transformation journey. Here’s what she believes everyone should know about weight loss.

Known for sharing insights from her weight transformation journey on Instagram, Rajii weighed 155 kg in January 2024 and has impressively lost 55 kg in just 11 months. Throughout her journey, she has documented valuable tricks and strategies for achieving steady weight loss.

In a recent Instagram Reel, Rajii highlighted five essential things to understand before starting a weight loss journey, emphasizing the importance of self-motivation, consistency, and perseverance, especially when results take time to appear. “5 Tips to know before starting your weight loss journey. I reduced 55 kgs in the last 11 months by doing so,” she wrote in the caption.

Here are 5 tips shared by Rajii Ghanghas to start your weight loss journey:

1. Follow a good workout plan

Don't just depend on your mood. Your workout should always be pre-planned.

2. Have balanced and a calorie-deficit diet

You will not be always motivated. You won't get perfect in one day.

3. Don't think you are superior

4. Just your consistency can give you results

5. This journey will not only help in losing weight but also gonna enhance your personality, confidence, skin colour, and also the way you see yourself.