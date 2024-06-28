Madhubani Art: The Story of Madhubani Painting

Madhubani painting are also called ‘Mithila Painting’, is a vibrant folk art form which is originated in Mithila region of Bihar in India. This unique and beautiful art style is characterized by its intricate geometric patterns, mythological figures, and scenes of our normal day life.

Traditionally, Madhubani paintings were mostly created by women of Mithila. They created these paintings on the walls of their homes, by using natural pigments originated from plants, flowers and even cow dung too. These paintings showcases a religious purpose, depicting scenes from Hindu mythology and rituals. They were used to create these paintings during any festivals or occasions.

We can categorized Madhubani paintings broadly in two major styles:

Kachni: In this style, they uses bold outlines and vibrant colors to create a unique compositions which is eye-catching. The figures are generally flat and filled with solid colors.

Bharni: This is considered the most detailed and delicate style, featuring intricate line work and shading. The figures which were created are often more three dimensional have a realistic appearance. In the middle of 20th century, Madhubani art experienced a revival. Artists were started creating these paintings on papers and clothes, so that it can be accessible to wider audience. Due to this step, these style of painting get a fame or popularity, and now the whole world is aware from this art.

Here are some key characteristics of this art:

Natural Pigment: Traditionally, these paintings were created with the help of natural pigments. By adding these pigments, they give their art an earthy touch.

Geometric Patterns: Madhubani paintings are basically known because of their intricate geometric patterns. These patterns hold the symbolic meaning.

Mythological Figures: In Madhubani paintings, Hindu Gods and Goddesses were frequently depicted.

Everyday Scenes of Life: Madhubani painting captures the daily life scene of Mithila region beautifully.

Madhubani is not only just a form of art, it is an emotion which you also can feel. It is a vibrant and beautiful art form which tells the story of Mithila region and their people. It is a testament to the creativity and ability of the women who have kept this tradition alive from so many years.