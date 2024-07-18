Makhana Is A Superfood, But Have You Ever Wondered Why It Is So Expensive?

Makhana: Makhana is a popular snack in India, also known as fox nuts or puffed lotus seeds in English. Recently, Makhana has become quite a popular healthy snack. These delicious lotus seeds are rich in nutrients, making them at least medicinal. Therefore, it works as a perfect snack nowadays. Because of the nutrients in Makhana, everyone should definitely consume it.





However, their price has increased significantly over time. 90 percent of the world's makhana comes from Bihar, which only a few people know about. So today we are going to tell you why it is getting so expensive.Makhana foods prove useful in the treatment of diuretics, inflammation and even serious diseases like cancer. In addition to this, these lotus seeds are also useful for treating indigestion, sleep disorders, frequent diarrhea, heart palpitations, etc. Due to their many properties, makhanas should be included in your daily diet to get the necessary health benefits.Makhanas are rich in proteins and vitamins and minerals such as potassium and sodium. They contain a good amount of phytochemicals that have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Besides eating makhanas raw, they can also be eaten roasted. In addition, their paste is also prepared by grinding or boiling.Makhana is usually eaten while fasting. This is because 100 grams of makhana will keep you full throughout the day. It is also very low in calories. 35 grams of makhana contains 100 calories and 4 grams of protein. Rich in fiber, makhana is also full of trace elements and antioxidants. It also has a low glycemic index, which is very useful for diabetics. It also has anti-aging properties. It is also good for the heart and bones.Harvesting makhana is a very hard work and a difficult task because the sharp thorns of the plants can injure the farmer. Harvesting begins when the flowers bloom and the seeds fall to the ground. To collect the makhana, the farmer has to enter the mud. He walks with a bamboo stick so that the mud is pushed aside.The biggest problem in agriculture is the treatment of grass in water. This must be done manually. Some makhanas are collected in the container and some are left there. Extracting makhanas from these lotus seeds is also an art. This skill is still in the hands of some families in Mithila and Darbhanga Mallah (fisherman) communities. The price of one kilogram of makhana is 500-1500 rupees. Just as the price of diamonds mined in a coal mine can be high, the price of makhanas is also high..