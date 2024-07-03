Massaging Your Feet is Connected to Better Sleep Quality

If you are seeking to make the sleepless night into peaceful nights. Then you must have tried some remedies to cure it. Such as soothing teas and meditation. However sometimes things just really don’t work. Sleepin is directly impacts your mood . It can really lift up your mood. If you are experiencing the same issue you can try a massage. But how and does it really work if that’s the same query as let;s discover.

Do Massage Really Improves The Sleep Quality:

Yes, many researchers have claimed that by giving yourself a massage you can really have better sleep. This might help you to improve the quality of sleep.

Reduces Stress: By massaging your feet or any part of the body. This releases the stress. While massaging we hit the acupressure that is connected to our brain which helps to release the stress.

Reduces Anxiety: Massaging allows your muscles to release the tension and attracts the relaxation energy. This might be helpful in reducing anxiety.

Clams the Mind: If you try massage you will realise that this practice helps to calm the mind. Having a calm mind contributes to better sleep quality . As your thoughts starts to slow down.

Improves Melatonin: Massage may increase melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles.

Your Night time Foot Massage Ritual

Start with light strokes: Begin by gently massaging the tops and bottoms of your feet, gradually increasing pressure as needed.

Focus on key areas: Pay particular attention to areas of tension, spending extra time working out any knots or tightness.

Don't forget the toes: Gently massage each toe individually, applying gentle pressure to the base.

End with relaxation: Take a few deep breaths and allow yourself to fully unwind.

So, the next time you're Choosing or Tossing , ditch the sleeping pills and reach for your favorite lotion. A foot massage might be the missing piece to a night of deep, restorative sleep.

Remember, everyone has their own issues. So do not take these steps as the final advice. uUnderstand the need of your body and mind. If you are still confused than seeking the advice of an expert will work.