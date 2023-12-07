Parents Spend More Time With Their Phones Than Kids: Survey

The survey reveals that the average time spent on mobile phones is 7 hours, with 90% of parents and children acknowledging the impact on their relationships. While 92% believe mobile phones are essential, concerns about crime and its effects on relationships and mental health are noted.

Vivo, in collaboration with Cyber Media Research, found that mobile usage increased from 5 to 6.3 hours daily between 2019 and 2023. The survey, involving 1500 participants aged 15-50, delves into perspectives on children, parents, and the impact of mobile use on mental well-being.

Notably, parents feel responsible for their children's mobile addiction, emphasizing the need to prioritize quality time. Despite concerns, the survey suggests that changing habits promptly can ease issues related to mobile phone use.

The survey also captures diverse attitudes towards smartphones, with 70 percent viewing them as a means of gaining information, 62 percent for staying connected, and 59 percent associating them with personal identity through social media.

Interestingly, men spend more time on phones than women, averaging 7.9 hours compared to 7.2 hours. Social media, video content, and online meetings dominate smartphone activities, contributing to an average daily usage of 7.7 hours.

Additionally, the survey highlights parental perspectives on children's mobile use, indicating a need for balance. While 96 percent of children feel their parents are engrossed in mobiles, 94% believe parents rely on social media for information about them.

Despite parental concerns, only half dedicate two hours to children, revealing a disparity between perceived and actual time spent. While 96 percent of parents desire deeper connections, 91% acknowledge insufficient time with their children, emphasizing the need for increased interaction.

Notably, 89% claim to implement parental controls on their children's phones, emphasizing the importance of balance. Overall, the survey underscores the evolving dynamics of familial relationships in the age of smartphones.

"How much time are children spending on smartphones?”

83% of children feel that a mobile phone is an integral part of their life, while 91% believe that they enjoy talking face-to-face with their parents more.

Children spend an average of just over 6 hours on phones.

Is the relationship between children and mobile phones deeper than parent-child relationships?

87% of children feel a sense of inferiority when they don't have a mobile phone.

72% of children admit to being busy on their smartphones even when talking to their parents.

87% acknowledge that they communicate with their parents reluctantly because their mobile phones get disturbed.

78% of children admit that their parents have complained about their constant smartphone use.

93% of children harbor guilt about their relationships with their parents.

83% of children feel they should spend more time with their parents.

Why do children need smartphones?

59% for information searching.

58% to stay connected.

55% to express their personality.

50% for shopping, and

48% to share ideas with the world.

India's youth is captivated by mobile games.

32% of boys and 30% of girls spend 5-6 hours daily on mobile phones.

31% of girls and 23% of boys are busy on their phones for 7-8 hours.

Only 24% of boys and 17% of girls spend less than 4 hours on mobile phones.

Children spend the most time daily—35 minutes on gaming, 33 minutes on schoolwork, 32 minutes on videos and reels, and 31 minutes on social media.

83% cannot imagine life without a phone.

83% of children check their phones immediately upon waking up, and 69% before going to sleep.

53-59% of children, whether with family, eating, outdoors, or in a movie, continue to check their phones.

86-90% claim to use mobile phones the most at home, disconnecting from the real world.

On one hand, three out of four children are troubled by their parents being glued to mobile phones, while on the other hand, three out of four children admit to using phones while talking to their parents. 46% of children admit to always talking to their parents while looking at their phones.

44% spend two hours daily with their parents.

Only 4% spend 15-30 minutes with their parents.

Only 11% spend more than 4 hours daily with their parents.

Children also experience a sense of guilt due to mobile phones.

93% feel guilty about not spending time with their parents.

91% suffer from loneliness due to their parents' mobile habits.

83% feel that the time spent with parents is insufficient, even though it can be relaxing.

Children believe that mobile phones are affecting them mentally.

According to a survey, alarming figures show that:

90% believe that mobile phones have a negative impact on their mental health.

91% think that without a mobile phone, they experience anxiety.

89% become depressed by seeing influencers and others leading better lives online.

90% feel loneliness.

84% have lost the habit of talking due to spending time on mobile phones.

88% want to spend more time with their parents in the future, and 93% believe that their relationships with their parents should be deeper and better.

The survey reveals that children immerse themselves in mobile phones to avoid loneliness, becoming busy on mobiles to avoid feeling neglected by their parents. After seeing these results, Geetaj Channa, the company's Corporate Strategy Head, appeals for an annual campaign to switch off mobile phones for one hour – this year, the appeal is for a one-hour mobile phone switch-off on December 20th."