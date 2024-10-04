Quick Steps to Prepare Coconut Ladoos This Navratri

Navratri is a vibrant festival celebrated across India, dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga. During this nine-night festival, devotees often observe fasting and indulge in simple yet delicious foods. One popular treat that aligns perfectly with the spirit of the festival is coconut ladoo. These sweet, bite-sized delights are easy to make and are sure to satisfy your sweet cravings during the festive season.

Ingredients:

2 cups grated fresh coconut (or desiccated coconut)

1 cup condensed milk

1/2 cup milk powder (optional for added texture)

1/4 cup chopped nuts (like almonds or cashews)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Desiccated coconut for rolling (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Coconut Mixture: In a non-stick pan, add the grated fresh coconut or desiccated coconut over low heat. Stir continuously for about 5-7 minutes to slightly toast the coconut and enhance its flavor. If using milk powder, add it now and mix well.

2. Add Condensed Milk: Gradually pour in the condensed milk while stirring the mixture. Ensure that the coconut is evenly coated. Cook for another 5-10 minutes on low heat until the mixture thickens.

3. Flavor it Up: Add the cardamom powder and a pinch of salt. Mix thoroughly, ensuring all the ingredients are well combined. You can also add chopped nuts at this stage for extra crunch.

4. Cool the Mixture: Once the mixture starts to leave the sides of the pan and forms a ball-like consistency, remove it from heat. Allow it to cool for a few minutes, but not completely, as you’ll need to shape the ladoos while the mixture is still warm.

5. Shape the Ladoos: Grease your palms with a little ghee or oil to prevent sticking. Take small portions of the coconut mixture and roll them into small balls or ladoos. If desired, roll the ladoos in desiccated coconut for an added texture.

6. Serve and Enjoy: Place the coconut ladoos in a serving dish. You can enjoy them immediately or refrigerate them for a firmer texture. These ladoos can be stored in an airtight container for up to a week.

This easy coconut ladoo recipe is a delightful treat to prepare for Navratri. Not only is it quick and simple, but it also encapsulates the festive spirit with its rich flavor and nutritious ingredients. Share these ladoos with family and friends, and enjoy the celebrations of this auspicious festival!