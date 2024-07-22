Sabudana Khichdi To Shakarkandi Chaat: Sawan Vrat 2024 Recipes You Must-Try

The sacred month of Sawan, or Shravan, is regarded as one of the most auspicious periods in the Hindu lunar calendar. This month is devoted to Lord Shiva, the destroyer and transformer within the Hindu trinity. During Sawan, devotees undertake a rigorous fasting ritual known as the Sawan Vrat to seek Lord Shiva's blessings and grace.

Sawan Vrat, observed by men and women of all ages, involves abstaining from certain foods and maintaining a disciplined lifestyle. During this fast, devotees avoid non-vegetarian food, alcohol, tobacco, and other worldly pleasures. Additionally, many choose to exclude onions and garlic from their diet during this time.

While fasting, it's important to consume nutritious and healthy foods to maintain energy levels and stay nourished. Here are some healthy vrat recipes you can try during the month of Sawan:

SABUDANA KHICHDI

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (sago pearls)

2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 green chili, finely chopped

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, crushed

Rock salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Lemon wedges (optional)

Method:

Wash the sabudana thoroughly and soak them in water for 4-5 hours or overnight.

Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add diced potatoes and cook until they turn golden brown.

Add green chili, crushed peanuts, and rock salt. Sauté for a minute.

Drain the soaked sabudana and add them to the pan. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes until the sabudana becomes translucent.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges.

LAUKI (BOTTLE GOURD) RAITA

Ingredients:

1 cup grated lauki (bottle gourd)

1 cup yogurt (curd), whisked

1 green chili, finely chopped

1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Rock salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

Squeeze out excess water from grated lauki.

In a bowl, mix lauki, yogurt, green chili, roasted cumin powder, and rock salt.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and refrigerate for some time.

Serve chilled as a side dish with your meal.

KUTTU (BUCKWHEAT) DOSA

Ingredients:

1 cup kuttu atta (buckwheat flour)

1/2 cup grated potatoes

1 green chili, finely chopped

Rock salt to taste

Ghee for cooking

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine kuttu atta, grated potatoes, green chili, and rock salt.

Gradually add water to make a smooth batter. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.

Heat a non-stick tawa or skillet and grease it with ghee.

Pour a ladleful of batter onto the tawa and spread it in a circular motion to make a dosa.

Cook until the edges turn crispy and golden brown. Flip and cook the other side as well.

Serve hot with yogurt or any vrat chutney of your choice.

SHAKARKANDI (SWEET POTATO) CHAAT:

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized sweet potatoes, boiled and peeled

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Rock salt to taste

Lemon juice for drizzling

Chaat masala (optional)

Method: