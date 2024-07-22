Sabudana Khichdi To Shakarkandi Chaat: Sawan Vrat 2024 Recipes You Must-Try
While fasting, it's important to consume nutritious and healthy foods to maintain energy levels and stay nourished. Here are some healthy vrat recipes you can try during the month of Sawan:
The sacred month of Sawan, or Shravan, is regarded as one of the most auspicious periods in the Hindu lunar calendar. This month is devoted to Lord Shiva, the destroyer and transformer within the Hindu trinity. During Sawan, devotees undertake a rigorous fasting ritual known as the Sawan Vrat to seek Lord Shiva's blessings and grace.
Sawan Vrat, observed by men and women of all ages, involves abstaining from certain foods and maintaining a disciplined lifestyle. During this fast, devotees avoid non-vegetarian food, alcohol, tobacco, and other worldly pleasures. Additionally, many choose to exclude onions and garlic from their diet during this time.
SABUDANA KHICHDI
Ingredients:
- 1 cup sabudana (sago pearls)
- 2 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and diced
- 1 tablespoon ghee (clarified butter)
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup roasted peanuts, crushed
- Rock salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
- Lemon wedges (optional)
Method:
- Wash the sabudana thoroughly and soak them in water for 4-5 hours or overnight.
- Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add diced potatoes and cook until they turn golden brown.
- Add green chili, crushed peanuts, and rock salt. Sauté for a minute.
- Drain the soaked sabudana and add them to the pan. Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes until the sabudana becomes translucent.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges.
LAUKI (BOTTLE GOURD) RAITA
Ingredients:
- 1 cup grated lauki (bottle gourd)
- 1 cup yogurt (curd), whisked
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- Rock salt to taste
- Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Method:
- Squeeze out excess water from grated lauki.
- In a bowl, mix lauki, yogurt, green chili, roasted cumin powder, and rock salt.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and refrigerate for some time.
- Serve chilled as a side dish with your meal.
KUTTU (BUCKWHEAT) DOSA
Ingredients:
- 1 cup kuttu atta (buckwheat flour)
- 1/2 cup grated potatoes
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- Rock salt to taste
- Ghee for cooking
Method:
- In a mixing bowl, combine kuttu atta, grated potatoes, green chili, and rock salt.
- Gradually add water to make a smooth batter. Let it rest for 15-20 minutes.
- Heat a non-stick tawa or skillet and grease it with ghee.
- Pour a ladleful of batter onto the tawa and spread it in a circular motion to make a dosa.
- Cook until the edges turn crispy and golden brown. Flip and cook the other side as well.
- Serve hot with yogurt or any vrat chutney of your choice.
SHAKARKANDI (SWEET POTATO) CHAAT:
Ingredients:
- 2 medium-sized sweet potatoes, boiled and peeled
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 tomato, finely chopped
- 1 green chili, finely chopped
- Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
- Rock salt to taste
- Lemon juice for drizzling
- Chaat masala (optional)
Method:
- Cut the boiled sweet potatoes into small cubes or slices.
- In a bowl, combine sweet potatoes, onion, tomato, green chili, coriander leaves, rock salt, and chaat masala (if using).
- Drizzle lemon juice over the chaat and toss gently.
- Serve immediately as a healthy and tangy snack.
