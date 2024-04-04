Screen Time Blues: Tech Habits As Top Health Concern In Gen Z

Surrounded by technology, advanced digital devices like smartphones, computers, and video games all the time make them more susceptible to health issues arising from them.

A recent poll posted on Hunch, the social discovery app by one of its users, showcased some interesting findings stating the major reasons that many people consider the main cause of unhealthiness in this generation. Serious health-related issues among the generation arise from excessive screen time. The majority 40% of the users contemplate it as the crucial facet of sourcing health concerns. Prolonged phone and other screen device usage has been linked to issues including eye strain, sleep disturbances, and mental health problems.

30.3% of the users identified the sedentary lifestyle as a substantial challenge causing a long-term impact on the health and well-being of the generation. Factors such as long hours spent sitting for work or education, coupled with limited physical activity, were cited as common reasons behind this lifestyle choice. Unhealthy eating habits, indulging in a lot of fast food, sugary beverages, and non-nutritious meals lead to chronic diseases like obesity, dental cavities, and cardiovascular problems and this is considered a significant factor leading to health concerns in Gen Z’, as voted by 29.8% of the total respondents.

This poll underscores the importance of addressing the health problems faced by GenZ and encourages solutions for resolving them. Being involved in physical activities, controlling screen time, and including a nutritional and balanced diet in one’s daily routine will help reduce the vulnerability to health-related problems.