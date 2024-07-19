Silent Walls: How Isolation Impacts Communication

Communication is the essential part of life. Which comes organically. We have the urge to express our real self. Some are always comfortable to speak and express themselves with anyone. Where on the other hand there are some souls who find small conversation hard and want a particular person to really express. What they feel. Isolation is a phase where an individual just stops communicating. There can be many factors which push the individual to fall in the isolation stage. Where this stage can really help you to clear your mind and gain more self reliance. It also brings some challenges too. Read about the potential challenges.

Isolation Brings Challenges:-

Social Interaction: Being inside the room for a long period of time. Due to any reason which can be your profession, Work and simply you don't want to socialise. Isolation can contribute to slowly weakening the communicating skills.

Confidence: Because who hasn't faced diverse opinions in this time. This might affect the lowering of confidence. You might get easily blank after hearing something about you. We also tend to develop the fear of getting judged.

Limited Perceptions: Isolation can contribute to shifting patterns regarding thoughts. You might end up spending many hours staying in your own mind. Because isolation provides enough time to focus on the internal thoughts.

Stepping Out From Your Comfort Zone: It becomes really challenging to step out of the comfort zone. The urge and daring of trying new things gradually slows down due to isolation. Where for some exploration is the fun part. On the other hand this is a nightmare for some.

Steps To Reconnect:-

Re Engagement But Gradually: After overcoming the isolation phase do not push yourself too much to suddenly be okay with all. Allow yourself to gulp slowly all the diversity present in the surroundings.Try new activities, communicate with one or two. Start slow.

Active Listening: Active listening really helps in regaining the awareness and activeness in yourself. This means being attentive towards the actions and conversations.

Embracing Slow Pace: Embrace the slow paced growth. Change is not easy. It sometimes creates too much discomfort but this is what change is all about.

Little Push: Stop expecting in the early phase of reconnecting and learning the communication. This might trigger the anxiety and giving up approach. Because your body and mind will take it a a pressure which cannot be handled so suddenly.



Where Communication is important with others. Communicating with your own self is essential too. Listen to your inner self and take actions as per that. Seeking professional help can really make a huge difference.